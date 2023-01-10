ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury, CT

Northwest Catholic beats Glastonbury, 3-1

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
Northwest Catholic's Ethan Porter tries to shovel the puck past Glastonbury goalie Patrick Sullivan. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

Northwest Catholic’s Lions showed their offensive power as they beat the Guardians of Glastonbury on the ice hockey rink at the Albert Creighton Williams ‘64 Rink, at Trinity College on Jan. 4.

Northwest’s coach Dan Melanson said his team, which improved to 4-2-1, has been great at scoring so far in the early part of the season, and Glastonbury showed it has a good defense by limiting the Lions to three goals.

“We have some high-end kids who have played in AAA hockey and other places,” he said. “We mostly compete with sophomores and juniors and try to send them on to prep school.”

Getting a lead and keeping it is part of Northwest’s approach to games. It’s a mental battle, as well, and his players are still learning to discipline themselves and play their type of hockey, regardless of the score.

“We just want to try to get up for games like this,” Melanson said. “You start thinking the wrong way - that it’s supposed to be an easier game for them - and you can start doing the wrong things. We should have more goals in the net. They did a great job of blocking shots left and right, and a lot of our shots didn’t get through.”

Glastonbury goalie Patrick Sullivan, a sophomore, had 35 saves in the losing effort.

“He stands on his head every single day,” said Glastonbury coach Ken Barse, who said he was pleased with his team’s performance.

“Today was a turning point for his thockey team. I saw us play as a team today, I saw us play disciplined, and I saw us actually give the 110% effort that we demand,” Barse said. “To hold them to three goals - that’s a moral victory for this team. These are the games you kind of need. You’ve got to go in there and grind it out. We did all the little things that it takes to win. We blocked shots, we back-checked, we moved the puck to each other. Their goalie made some great saves, too.”

Barse said his younger players are seeing a lot of time, and getting valuable experience.

“We’re throwing them into the fire, and they’re getting plenty of experience,” Barse said, adding that freshman defenseman Liam Resto is seeing a lot of ice time and contributing a lot to the team.

“He’s one of the best freshman defenseman I’ve seen in a long time,” Barse said. “Kyle Gianetti, another freshman, is out there grinding it up, too.”

For complete schedules, visit www.ciacsports.com .

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
