Bad Bunny Executive Producing ‘They Both Die at the End’ Netflix Series

By Charisma Madarang
 2 days ago
Bad Bunny loves himself a good, sappy read. The singer has signed on to executive produce the upcoming Netflix adaption of the New York Times bestselling YA novel They Both Die in the End , Rolling Stone has confirmed. The series, based on the novel written by Adam Silvera, is also backed by Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen, Yellowjackets executive producer Drew Comins, and Silvera himself.

The book centers on two characters, Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio, who both receive a call from “Death-Cast,” a company that predicts the deaths of individuals. After learning their fate, the two strangers meet through an app, the “Last Friend,” and “meet up for one last great adventure — to live a lifetime in a single day,” the synopsis states.

Van Dusen will pen the pilot script for They Both Die at the End, which made history in 2017 as the first YA novel with queer, Latinx characters to reach Number One on the New York Times bestsellers list. During the pandemic, the novel saw a resurgence in popularity, thanks to TikTok’s #BookTok, and it became 2021’s Number One bestselling YA book, along with reclaiming its top spot on the coveted Times list.

The Netflix project follows a massive year for Bad Bunny, who dominated 2022 with the release of Un Verano Sin Ti , featuring songs such as “Me Porto Bonito,” “Titi Me Preguntó,” “Efecto,” and “Ojitos Lindos.” The album graced the Number Two spot on Rolling Stone ‘s Best Albums of 2022 list.

