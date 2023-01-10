Former Playboy model sentenced to 25-years for second-degree murder

George Wagner IV was convicted of 22 charges in connection with the murders of eight family members in Pike County, Ohio, and will spend the rest of his life in prison A man involved in the slayings of eight family members in April 2016 in Pike County, Ohio, has been sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences without parole plus an additional 121 years in prison for his role in the execution-style murders. George Wagner IV was convicted last month of 22 charges in connection with the murders of...

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 23 DAYS AGO