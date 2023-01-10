Ryan Poles on Chase Claypool's 'choppy' start with Bears: 'I believe in the talent and what he can bring to this team'

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) – Despite receiver Chase Claypool’s lack of productivity in his time with the Bears, general manager Ryan Poles is confident that he can be a difference-maker for the team in 2023.

"That's the difference between, like, trades in baseball and basketball,” Poles said. “It's like plug-and-play (in those sports). There's an entire offseason and half a season (in football) of installs and all the things you need to do to collectively to play and execute an offensive play. On top of that, it was a little bit choppy with some of Justin (Fields) getting dinged up, (Claypool) got dinged up, so it was a little bit choppy of a start. I told Chase, we had a really good conversation, I’m not blinking at that one at all. I think he’s going to help us moving forward, and I’m excited about it.”

The Bears acquired Claypool from the Steelers on Nov. 1 in exchange for a second-round pick. In seven games with Chicago, Claypool posted just 14 receptions for 140 yards and no touchdowns.

Claypool is under contract through the 2023 season before he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent. His time with the Bears has been marked by outward frustration and a lack of production.

“Yeah, I wish he came in and had 1,000 yards and we were just going,” Poles said. “But it didn’t happen that way. But do I believe in the talent and what he can bring to this team? I do. In terms of the contract stuff, to me, we just got to take the next step and see how he gets implemented and how he does in this offseason. He’s going to spend a lot of time with Justin as well as the other receivers and build that chemistry, and we’ll be able to evaluate that even clearer next year.”

Recently, Claypool also expressed confidence that his production will increase in 2023.

"We traded away a top second-round pick, very valuable,” Claypool said. “I smile because I know it was a great trade for the organization.

“I’m very confident that fans, organization, team will be happy.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

