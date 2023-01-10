ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ryan Poles on Chase Claypool's 'choppy' start with Bears: 'I believe in the talent and what he can bring to this team'

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47MM1a_0k9pbHGA00

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) – Despite receiver Chase Claypool’s lack of productivity in his time with the Bears, general manager Ryan Poles is confident that he can be a difference-maker for the team in 2023.

"That's the difference between, like, trades in baseball and basketball,” Poles said. “It's like plug-and-play (in those sports). There's an entire offseason and half a season (in football) of installs and all the things you need to do to collectively to play and execute an offensive play. On top of that, it was a little bit choppy with some of Justin (Fields) getting dinged up, (Claypool) got dinged up, so it was a little bit choppy of a start. I told Chase, we had a really good conversation, I’m not blinking at that one at all. I think he’s going to help us moving forward, and I’m excited about it.”

The Bears acquired Claypool from the Steelers on Nov. 1 in exchange for a second-round pick. In seven games with Chicago, Claypool posted just 14 receptions for 140 yards and no touchdowns.

Claypool is under contract through the 2023 season before he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent. His time with the Bears has been marked by outward frustration and a lack of production.

“Yeah, I wish he came in and had 1,000 yards and we were just going,” Poles said. “But it didn’t happen that way. But do I believe in the talent and what he can bring to this team? I do. In terms of the contract stuff, to me, we just got to take the next step and see how he gets implemented and how he does in this offseason. He’s going to spend a lot of time with Justin as well as the other receivers and build that chemistry, and we’ll be able to evaluate that even clearer next year.”

Recently, Claypool also expressed confidence that his production will increase in 2023.

"We traded away a top second-round pick, very valuable,” Claypool said. “I smile because I know it was a great trade for the organization.

“I’m very confident that fans, organization, team will be happy.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hustle Sports News

2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After

<p>The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/2-vikings-free-agents-will-be">2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Convinced Packers Wide Receiver Is Leaving

There might be at least one playmaker that won't be on the Green Bay Packers roster next season. After the Packers' season came to an end on Sunday night, wide receiver Allen Lazard spoke to the media and was asked if this was his last game. He had a fascinating answer to it. "Going into the game, ...
GREEN BAY, WI
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Draft: 5 Trade Candidates for the #1 Pick

The Chicago Bears are on the clock…After a wild Week 18 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts which saw the Texans convert a 4th-and-12, 4th-and-20, and 2-pt conversion en route to a game-winning drive in Indianapolis, the Bears landed the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Unlike most teams toward the top of the draft, the Bears have already found their franchise quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NBA World Shocked By Zach LaVine's Decision Tonight

Some old-school basketball fans lament the NBA's rise of three-pointers. Yet even the most stubborn traditionalist would acknowledge that a player should fire away from behind the arc if down three during the final seconds. The Chicago Bulls faced that scenario Wednesday night, trailing 100-97 to ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Makes One Last Pitch To Keep The Bears At Soldier Field

The city of Chicago is pulling out all the stops to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Earlier this year it was revealed the Bears were looking to leave Soldier Field. Their plan was to move the team to Arlington Heights after agreeing to purchase a 326-acre plot out there.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick

The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Bears, Ryan Poles May and May Not Re-Sign David Montgomery

Why Bears may and may not re-sign David Montgomery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears finish their evaluations of the 2022 season and turn their eyes towards 2023, one of the first things they’ll do is determine who should stay and who should go. After a 3-14 campaign, there should be significant turnover on the roster. Too many players didn’t play at a high enough level and need to be replaced. On the other hand, others proved that they bought into Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ vision for the franchise, performed well on Sundays and earned a job moving forward. Based on how Poles gushed about Cole Kmet, it’s safe to assume he’ll be a part of the Bears’ long term plans. We can assume most of the other young players will stick around too as the team continues to build its foundation. The biggest question could be if David Montgomery returns.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's What the Bears Say About Kevin Warren as CEO/President

Here's what the Bears say about Kevin Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears announced the hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as the new CEO/President of the organization, succeeding Ted Phillips and his 23-year run as the head honcho. Here's what Bears chairman George...
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy