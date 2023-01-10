ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
publicnewsservice.org

Report: Senior Rural NYers Face Housing, Transportation Disparities

A recent report from AARP New York finds older rural New Yorkers are struggling to age in place due to a wealth of disparities. The two biggest issues outlined in the report are housing and transportation access, each with its own set of challenges. For housing, many rural homes weren't...
nysenate.gov

Governor Kathy Hochul Signs the "Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act" (FAPA)

December 31 – Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that ensures thousands of homeowners will have their rights protected in the foreclosure process throughout New York State. This law restores balance in the foreclosure process since the New York Court of Appeals’ decision in Freedom Mtge. v. Engel in 2021. The new law will prevent manipulative foreclosure practices disproportionately harmful to communities of color.
CBS New York

Experts react to Gov. Kathy Hochul's new housing plan

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a directive Tuesday to create 800,000 new homes across the state in the next 10 years. Some housing experts are optimistic it could work.As she recounted her own parents' journey from trailer park to house, Hochul acknowledged the dire need for more homes for today's families."We know this is a big ask," the governor said during her State of the State Address, "and that's why localities will get help from the state.In her first year, the governor rolled out $25 billion in funding for 100,000 affordable homes over five years. To bring an...
NEW YORK STATE
cbcny.org

Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees

Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oswego County Today

Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Stec, Senate Republicans unveil Rescue N.Y. agenda

Say plan would make state safer, more affordable and more economically prosperous. ALBANY | On Jan. 9, Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) joined his Senate Republican colleagues in announcing the conference’s Rescue New York 2023 legislative agenda. The agenda includes a broad range of common-sense policies to prioritize public safety, affordability and economic development.
fox5ny.com

NY governor calls for changes to bail reform law

NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is once again proposing to give judges more discretion when setting bail. Hochul announced this policy initiative during her State of the State speech and on Wednesday defended her decision. "Right now judges have an inconsistency in the law," Hochul explained. ‘They're told to...

