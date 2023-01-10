Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
Hochul plans $1 billion investment in mental health care in New York
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With more than 3,200 New Yorkers struggling with severe mental illness living on streets and subways, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1 billion plan to address the dire mental health crisis in the state. Hochul said her plan will add 1,000 beds for inpatient psychiatric treatment and create 3,500 housing units […]
Vox
The NYC nurses strike reveals a fundamental flaw in US health care
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. More than 7,000 nurses in New York City are on strike after failing to agree on a new...
publicnewsservice.org
Report: Senior Rural NYers Face Housing, Transportation Disparities
A recent report from AARP New York finds older rural New Yorkers are struggling to age in place due to a wealth of disparities. The two biggest issues outlined in the report are housing and transportation access, each with its own set of challenges. For housing, many rural homes weren't...
Gov. Kathy Hochul announcing an initiative to create housing for LGBTQ seniors
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $20 million senior housing initiative for members of the LGBTQ+ community during her state of the state this week.
nysenate.gov
Governor Kathy Hochul Signs the "Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act" (FAPA)
December 31 – Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that ensures thousands of homeowners will have their rights protected in the foreclosure process throughout New York State. This law restores balance in the foreclosure process since the New York Court of Appeals’ decision in Freedom Mtge. v. Engel in 2021. The new law will prevent manipulative foreclosure practices disproportionately harmful to communities of color.
WKTV
New York getting $130 million in federal funding to strengthen health care system
New York is getting more than $130 million in federal funding to support health care improvements, including bolstering the workforce and expanding health services. The rise in flu cases and new strains of COVID-19 have overburdened New York’s already strained health care system, and the funding aims to help strengthen services.
Experts react to Gov. Kathy Hochul's new housing plan
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a directive Tuesday to create 800,000 new homes across the state in the next 10 years. Some housing experts are optimistic it could work.As she recounted her own parents' journey from trailer park to house, Hochul acknowledged the dire need for more homes for today's families."We know this is a big ask," the governor said during her State of the State Address, "and that's why localities will get help from the state.In her first year, the governor rolled out $25 billion in funding for 100,000 affordable homes over five years. To bring an...
Retired NYC workers rally to keep their health care intact
A public hearing was held at City Hall on Monday to hear testimony on both sides of the NYC retired workers health benefits amendment.
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
cbcny.org
Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees
Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
Amid nursing strike, NY labor unions have Gov. Kathy Hochul on the defensive
A nursing strike in New York City has Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) trying to strike a balance between labor unions and hospitals. The Democratic governor’s relationship with the labor movement is stressed by a nurses’ strike and chief judge selection. [ more › ]
Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
Change is coming: More money in your pocket as Hochul tying minimum wage to inflation
Governor Kathy Hochul is always into something. Some time ago, she launched a program to benefit people affected by the power outage. The details are given here. Other than this, she announced a bonus program worth $1.3 billion for healthcare professionals.
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
Yearly Inflation-Based Raises Confirmed For Many New York State Workers
Gov. Hochul confirmed inflation-bases raises will come each year for many workers in New York State. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first state of the state address since being elected as New York's first female governor. Hochul announced plans to keep New Yorkers say, improve bail...
suncommunitynews.com
Stec, Senate Republicans unveil Rescue N.Y. agenda
Say plan would make state safer, more affordable and more economically prosperous. ALBANY | On Jan. 9, Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) joined his Senate Republican colleagues in announcing the conference’s Rescue New York 2023 legislative agenda. The agenda includes a broad range of common-sense policies to prioritize public safety, affordability and economic development.
fox5ny.com
NY governor calls for changes to bail reform law
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is once again proposing to give judges more discretion when setting bail. Hochul announced this policy initiative during her State of the State speech and on Wednesday defended her decision. "Right now judges have an inconsistency in the law," Hochul explained. ‘They're told to...
Changing bail laws, rebuilding NY state police among Gov. Hochul’s public safety proposals
A New York State Trooper vehicle in downtown Buffalo. Hochul called public safety her top priority. [ more › ]
Hochul: NY ‘will cut red tape’ to bring 800,000 more homes to state over next decade
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A day after New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a plan to convert offices into housing for as many as 40,000 people, Gov. Kathy Hochul shared her goal of 800,000 new homes statewide over the next decade. In downstate areas, Hochul’s target is for the housing stock to grow by […]
