These Memory-Foam Sneakers Rival the Comfort of Hokas & They’re Just $60 for Today Only

By Taylor Lane
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you committed your wallet to “dry January,” you might want to reconsider. Just when we thought we were getting a break from enticing sales, QVC surprised us with a deal that’s hard to pass up. Right now, the retailer is featuring daily deals where you can get some of the best brands on sale for one day only. Today’s deal? A pair of Hoka look-a-likes that come in seven colors and are under $60.

QVC ’s daily deals feature something new every day. Today you can pick up a pair of Ryka’s Memory Foam Mesh Walking Sneakers for under $60. The shoes have a removable memory foam footbed that makes them comfortable for wearing all day. The shoes “strike the ideal balance of structured stability and supportive cushioning, with super-comfy features like an Air Mesh upper, compression-molded midsole, and removable memory-foam footbed (that makes 10,000 steps feel more like 10),” the brand says. Ahead, see our favorite pairs that look just like the celebrity-loved Hokas .

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ryka Memory Foam Mesh Walking Sneakers Sky Walk Rush in Almond Beige — $59.98, originally $73.00

These almond-beige-toned shoes will match any pair of your favorite leggings or shorts. They have a warm cream beige base and almond trimming.

Sky Walk Rush in Almond Beige

Price: $59.98

Buy Now

Ryka Memory Foam Mesh Walking Sneakers Sky Walk Rush in Brillant White — $59.98, originally $73.00

If you love white shoes but want a hint of color, these shoes are for you. They’re pearly white with minty-green details that are not too loud.

Sky Walk Rush in Brillant White

Price: $59.98

Buy Now

Ryka Memory Foam Mesh Walking Sneakers Sky Walk Rush in Navy — $59.98, originally $73.00

These running shoes put a twist on a classic navy pair. They still have that rich blue hue, but they also make the shoes stand out with lavender and bright pink trim.

Sky Walk Rush in Navy

Price: $59.98

Buy Now

Ryka Memory Foam Mesh Walking Sneakers Sky Walk Rush in Icicle Green — $59.98, originally $73.00

How can you not add these memory foam mesh walking sneakers to your cart? They have the prettiest pastel colors that will put you in the mood for spring, even if it is only 20 degrees outside right now.

Sky Walk Rush in Icicle Green

Price: $59.98

Buy Now

Even though the shoes don’t have any reviews just yet, we looked at what shoppers said about the brand’s Devotion XT model . “This is a high-quality athletic shoe for the price,” a reviewer said. “I’ve been very disappointed lately with some athletic shoe purchases. This is a winner. Well made. Fit exactly true to size. Do not size down or up.”

Another confirms that Ryka shoes are also great for your favorite workout classes, “I recently joined a circuit training class and needed some good sneakers for this as only I had running shoes. I went with these because of the reviews from others who do circuit training, and I’m so glad I did. These may be the comfiest sneakers I’ve ever owned. They were perfect right out of the box. Buy them, you won’t be disappointed. I’m just waiting for them to come back in the other color I liked, and I will be getting another pair.”

Hurry and grab a pair (or two) of the Ryka Memory Foam Mesh Walking Sneakers while you can because the deal expires today!

