Kentucky State

Beaver County Times

Hank Williams Jr. returning to Star Lake

BURGETTSTOWN – Hank Williams Jr. announced a 2023 tour that makes its sixth stop June 10 at The Pavilion at Star Lake. Alt-country band Old Crow Medicine Show will be the support act. Williams' rugged brand of rocking country spawned hits like "Family Tradition," "All My Rowdy Friends (Have...
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
Taste of Country

Lisa Marie Presley on Life Support After Suffering ‘Full’ Cardiac Arrest

Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering "full" cardiac arrest on Thursday (Jan. 12). TMZ reports that paramedics were called to her Calabasas, Calif. home, where they performed CPR before she was taken to the hospital. Epinephrine was also administered "at least one time," per TMZ, and paramedics were able to regain a pulse before rushing her away.
CALABASAS, CA
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Taste of Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
ALABAMA STATE
Taste of Country

Remember When Dolly Parton Joined the Grand Ole Opry?

On Jan. 4, 1969, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Parton's Opry honor came after the musician released three albums in 1968: Just Because I'm a Woman, her second solo album (and first full-length for RCA Records), and two duet albums with Porter Wagoner, Just Between You and Me and Just the Two of Us. The latter two LPs spawned three Top 10 country chart hits, while the title track of her solo effort landed in the Top 20.
Taste of Country

Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record

Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your Memory" with Lambert on the Growin' Up album (2022). The two singers wrote the song together, but he didn't consider a duet partner until it was time to cut his record. "When I went...
Taste of Country

Jackson Dean Drops the Vulnerable ‘Fearless’ Off at Country Radio [Listen]

Jackson Dean's new radio single "Fearless" presents as a song with as much bravado as "Don't Come Lookin'," his history-making hit from 2022. Then, the young singer trips. Sonically and lyrically, "Fearless" is as strong as his debut on Big Machine Records. Dean's full throttle vocals power through the chorus. He lists danger after danger before closing with "I'm fearless, except when it comes to you."
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

