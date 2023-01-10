Read full article on original website
George Jones celebration concert in Alabama adds 2 more country legends
Travis Tritt and Wynonna have been added to a star-studded, sold-out concert celebrating one of country music’s biggest legends, “Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones.”. Set for April 25 at Huntsville, Ala. arena Von Braun Center, the lineup also boasts previously announced artists Brad...
70 Years Ago Today, Country Music Legend Hank Williams Dies
It’s still one of the biggest mysteries in country music. It’s inspired songs, books, movies, and museum exhibits. And we still don’t know exactly what happened on this date in 1953 when Hank Williams’ last ride ended. Let’s start with what we do know. By...
Hank Williams Jr. returning to Star Lake
BURGETTSTOWN – Hank Williams Jr. announced a 2023 tour that makes its sixth stop June 10 at The Pavilion at Star Lake. Alt-country band Old Crow Medicine Show will be the support act. Williams' rugged brand of rocking country spawned hits like "Family Tradition," "All My Rowdy Friends (Have...
Lisa Marie Presley on Life Support After Suffering ‘Full’ Cardiac Arrest
Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering "full" cardiac arrest on Thursday (Jan. 12). TMZ reports that paramedics were called to her Calabasas, Calif. home, where they performed CPR before she was taken to the hospital. Epinephrine was also administered "at least one time," per TMZ, and paramedics were able to regain a pulse before rushing her away.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
George Strait’s Net Worth: It Pays To Be The King Of Country Music
Newsflash: Being The King of country music pays pretty damn well. George Strait’s net worth comes in at a staggering $300 million, according to Money Inc., making him one of the richest country singers in the business. Of course, he has 60 #1 singles to his name (the most...
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
Loretta Lynn’s Luxurious Rural Nashville Home Sells for Nearly $800,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn's luxurious home in a small rural community outside Nashville has sold for just under $800,000, just three months after the iconic country singer's death at the age of 90. Lynn's former 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a small town just west of Music City went up for sale...
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Garth Brooks Says Pictures of His New, Never-Before-Shown Tattoos Are Out There Somewhere
Garth Brooks hasn't officially shown off his new tattoos yet, but he says that eagle-eyed fans should be able to hunt down a picture or two of the new ink. Apparently, part of one tattoo was visible during a surprise early January performance Brooks gave at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe to help raise money for Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.
Russell Dickerson’s Wife Kailey Reveals Miscarriage: ‘It Felt Like Drowning’
Russell Dickerson had a successful 2022, including the release of his self-titled album and a tour to match. However, his wife Kailey shares in a reflective post that not every moment was filled with joy: In September, the couple lost a pregnancy due to a miscarriage. "2022 was incredibly wonderful...
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Remember When Dolly Parton Joined the Grand Ole Opry?
On Jan. 4, 1969, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Parton's Opry honor came after the musician released three albums in 1968: Just Because I'm a Woman, her second solo album (and first full-length for RCA Records), and two duet albums with Porter Wagoner, Just Between You and Me and Just the Two of Us. The latter two LPs spawned three Top 10 country chart hits, while the title track of her solo effort landed in the Top 20.
Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record
Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your Memory" with Lambert on the Growin' Up album (2022). The two singers wrote the song together, but he didn't consider a duet partner until it was time to cut his record. "When I went...
Dolly Parton Tributes The Late Leslie Jordan During the Winter Premiere of ‘Call Me Kat’
Fox sitcom Call Me Kit aired its winter premiere on Thursday (Jan. 5), but one cast member was notably absent from the series: Leslie Jordan, who played the role of Phil, died in October at the age of 67. As Jordan's character was written out of the series with a...
Country Music Hall Of Fame Details The Story Behind Chris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’
It’s no secret that Chris Stapleton is one of the best singer/songwriters in all of mainstream country music right now. Not to mention, it’s hard to find an artist more versatile than Stapleton, as he can sing just about any genre imaginable. If you’re a Stapleton fan, then...
Jelly Roll Is a Teary-Eyed ‘Son of a Sinner’ After Debut Single Hits No. 1
Jelly Roll is feeling emotional after his debut single "Son of a Sinner" hit No. 1 on the Billboard, Country Radio, and Country Aircheck charts. The track is his first offering to country radio and his first chart-topper in the genre — previously he had a No. 1 hit in rock.
Jackson Dean Drops the Vulnerable ‘Fearless’ Off at Country Radio [Listen]
Jackson Dean's new radio single "Fearless" presents as a song with as much bravado as "Don't Come Lookin'," his history-making hit from 2022. Then, the young singer trips. Sonically and lyrically, "Fearless" is as strong as his debut on Big Machine Records. Dean's full throttle vocals power through the chorus. He lists danger after danger before closing with "I'm fearless, except when it comes to you."
Muscadine Bloodline Announce New ‘Teenage Dixie’ Album
Muscadine Bloodline have written and recorded a sequel to "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" by the Charlie Daniels Band. The song is one of 16 expected on Teenage Dixie next month. The new album follows the duo's critically acclaimed Dispatch to 16th Ave., released last year. The song "Teenage...
Song Secrets: Brantley Gilbert Says ‘Heaven by Then’ Captures His Essence
Brantley Gilbert says society may have walked off and left him, and he's okay with that. You hear that entrenched, throwback sentiment in the lyrics of his new song "Heaven by Then," a collaboration with Blake Shelton, Vince Gill and van full of the best songwriters in Nashville. "I'm a...
