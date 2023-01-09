Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Taya Valkyrie Offers High Praise For Mercedes Mone Following Wrestle Kingdom 17 Debut
Taya Valkyrie recently appeared as a guest on Comedy Store Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star offered strong praise for Mercedes Mone following her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in Tokyo, Japan. Featured...
rajah.com
Dax Harwood On How The Young Bucks Should Be On The Mt. Rushmore Of Tag Teams
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how two-thirds of the new AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks should be at the very top of the Mt. Rushmore of tag teams because not only are The Young Bucks incredible at what they do, but they also change the perception of tag team wrestling and defined a generation of tag team wrestling.
rajah.com
AXS TV Officially Announces Broadcast Schedule Of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced, via a press release, their complete broadcast schedule of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 beginning today, January 12 at 10PM ET immediately following IMPACT Wrestling's flagship show. It was also revealed on the press release that tonight's NJPW On AXS TV broadcast will feature the return of Kenny Omega as he battles Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. The January 19th as well as the January 26th and February 2nd episodes of NJPW On AXS TV were announced as well.
rajah.com
Michael Oku Feels WWE NXT UK Was Launched To Hurt UK Wrestling Scene
Michael Oku recently spoke with Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the British wrestling star and Revolution Pro veteran spoke about how he feels WWE only created NXT UK to hurt the United Kingdom wrestling scene. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Raven For Hard To Kill 2023
Quote the Raven, nevermore. After IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023, that is. On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling announced Hall of Fame legend Raven for their upcoming Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view event at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA., as well as the post-PPV television taping. "Hard To Kill weekend keeps getting...
rajah.com
Carmelo Hayes Says Showdown With Ricochet Was One Of His "Dream Matches"
Carmelo Hayes recently appeared as a guest on Ryan Satin's "Out Of Character" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NXT Superstar spoke about his past showdown with Ricochet and how it was one of his "dream matches." Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks AEW Dynamite's Ratings And What He Feels Is Wrong With The Show
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the ratings of AEW Dynamite and what he feels causes the decline in viewership and fans not being as invested and interested as they once were.
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Talks The Future Of FTR In All Elite Wrestling
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he and Cash Wheeler asked AEW President and CEO Tony Khan for the next few months off and how the request was granted, so there is a possibility that their contracts will be extended after it expires in April.
rajah.com
Saraya Talks About Possibility Of Having Matches Against Men In AEW (Video)
Could we see Saraya squaring off against a man inside an All Elite Wrestling ring?. During her recent interview with hip-hop personality DJ Whoo Kid on his "Whoo's House?" podcast, the former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about this. “It is, but you know, I feel people are really...
rajah.com
William Regal's New Role, Job Title In WWE Revealed
William Regal has his new job title. As noted, "The Gentleman Villain" recently parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, where he was serving as the Blackpool Combat Club leader, and re-signed with WWE. Regal can not appear on WWE television until 2024, per the conditions of his AEW release. The...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says It Is Very Possible That Charlotte Will Surpass His World Title Record
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he believes his daughter Charlotte Flair, who is currently a 14-time Women's Champion, will possibly surpass his 16-time World Championship record.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Two Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature two matches. It was announced that Bryan Danielson will take on Bandido in Singles action and Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager will face "Absolute" Ricky Starks in a Singles Match. Next week's AEW...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Claims "Very Smart Person" Made Suggestion To Him About AEW Pairing
"A very smart person" suggested to Tony Khan that he pair FTW Champion Hook up with fellow fan-favorite Danhausen. Well, the AEW and ROH President did not say, but did confirm that the pairing was suggested to him during a recent interview with the New York Times. Also during the...
rajah.com
Kazuchika Okada Reveals He Almost Quit Pro Wrestling Before His Career Took Off
Top NJPW Star Kazuchika Okada spoke with QJWeb on topics such as how he almost quit wrestling when he was training in school and before his career took off, but a conversation with his mother stopped him from making the biggest mistake of his life. Kazuchika Okada said:. “Yes, there...
rajah.com
Taya Valkyrie Reveals She Wishes Lucha Underground Would Come Back
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Taya Valkyrie appeared on Comedy Store Wrestling to speak about a variety of topics such as how she wishes Lucha Underground would come back because some of her fondest memories happened when she was working for Lucha Underground. Taya Valkyrie said:. “I...
rajah.com
B3CCA To Debut At MLW Superfight 2023
The debut of B3CCA is set for the Major League Wrestling event coming up next month. Ahead of the 2/4 MLW Superfight 2023 event, the promotion has announced the debut of B3CCA for the event, which goes down in Philadelphia, PA. Check out the complete announcement below. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major...
rajah.com
Tony Nese Reflects On Being Gatekeeper For WWE 205 Live, Teaming With Daivari
Tony Nese recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Premier Athlete" spoke about being one of the gatekeepers for WWE 205 Live, as well as his thoughts on possibly tagging up with Daivari again.
rajah.com
Taylor Wilde Looks Back At Her Wrestling Hiatus, Return To IMPACT Wrestling
Taylor Wilde recently spoke with Fightful to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about her recent return to IMPACT Wrestling after taking a hiatus from the pro wrestling business. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Los Angeles, CA. (1/11/2023)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California this evening for the latest episode of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program. On tap for tonight's AEW Dynamite show, which kicks off at 8/7c, is the...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Talks His Decision To Retire After Facing Baron Corbin At WWE's WrestleMania 35
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to talk about a number of topics such as why he decided to retire from in-ring competition after facing Baron Corbin in a match at WWE's WrestleMania 35. Kurt Angle said:. “Vince decided to put Baron Corbin...
Comments / 0