FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters
Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process.
IRS sends out 12 million refunds
The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. Illinois pawnbrokers declare victory as rate-cap …. Pawnbrokers across Illinois...
Abortion bill passes in Illinois Senate
An Illinois bill protecting out-of-state patients seeking abortion care from legal troubles is now headed to Governor JB Pritzker's desk for him to sign. Woman's car...
Not As Much Sunshine Today, Mild Trend Continues
Areas in California continue to get pounded by potent storm systems that are driven by what we call an “atmospheric river”. For those that have never heard of this meteorological phrase, atmospheric rivers are long and narrow regions of rich-tropical moisture that are carried inland by strong winds.
Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday
Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
