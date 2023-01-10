ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPFO

Maine school district reportedly experiencing payroll issues

Employees in the Hallowell-area school district have not been getting paid correctly, according to the Kennebec Journal. Some RSU 2 employees haven't been getting paid the correct amount and others have reported issues with benefits like health insurance and retirement plans. In an email sent to staff members Sunday night,...
HALLOWELL, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

75% of wells deemed safe after statewide PFAS testing

An initial round of PFAS testing across the state finds about 75-percent of wells held water safe for consumption. According to the Morning Sentinel, state officials say more than 1,600 private wells were tested last year for contamination. The test results were announced during the Maine Agricultural Trades Show in...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gov. Mills to unveil biennial budget

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills will unveil her two-year state budget proposal in Augusta on Wednesday. This comes a week after she was inaugurated for her second term. According to the Revenue Forecasting Committee, Maine is projected to receive $10.5 billion in revenue for Fiscal Years 2024-2025 and $11.6 billion in revenue for Fiscal Years 2026-2027.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison

(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WINTHROP, ME
WPFO

Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Berwick. State police confirm they are investigating a death. It is an active scene on Katabel Lane. The major crimes unit evidence response team truck is at the home. They showed up around 8 p.m. Thursday. One neighbor was...
BERWICK, ME
WPFO

'Mr. Drew' hopes to expand center for exotic animals in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) – A man who takes care of exotic animals in Lewiston says he needs more space. Drew Desjardins owns "Mr. Drew and His Animals, too." He says his rescue center at the Pepperell Mill on Lisbon Street is outgrowing the space, and he's looking to move. He's...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Maine man accused of assaulting woman, causing 'permanently debilitating injuries'

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Police say they arrested a Wells man on Thursday for attacking a woman on Christmas Day in Biddeford. The suspect reportedly caused “permanently debilitating injuries.”. Police charged 41-year-old Michael A. Scott with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated domestic violence assault. He was reportedly found on Thursday...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

CityLink bus service in Lewiston-Auburn experiencing interruptions

The CityLink bus service in Lewiston and Auburn has been plagued by service interruptions, according to the Sun Journal. The issues are being reportedly caused by a combination of mechanical issues and staffing shortages due to illnesses. As recently as Saturday, there was no bus service on Main Street or...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says a crash involving a vehicle and a train shut down Allen Avenue Thursday night. Police say no one was injured in the crash. The road has since been reopened, but police are still investigating the incident.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Search continues for missing Boothbay man

BOOTHBAY (WGME) --The search for a Midcoast man who has been missing for more than a week continues. The Maine Warden Service says 60-year-old Thomas Harris was last seen working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. in Boothbay on January 2. His roommate reported finding Harris'...
BOOTHBAY, ME

