Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Related
papreplive.com
Pennridge posts 7 pins, rolls past North Penn on Senior Night
EAST ROCKHILL >> Pennridge’s Xavier Dantzler had to try for a headlock throw. “That’s just kind of my signature,” he said. “And he told me right before that ‘Don’t throw it, don’t throw it,’ and I threw it anyway cause I’m addicted to it.”
papreplive.com
West Chester East swims to victory over Eagles
West Chester >> The West Chester East swimming teams improved their record to 2-1 (for both boys and girls) and posted some district consideration times in a double victory against Bishop Shanahan Wednesday at the West Chester YMCA. The Viking girls earned a 91-60 win while the East boys prevailed...
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Jan. 11th): Souderton edges CB South on the mat
Souderton 30, CB South 29: The Indians won seven bouts in a tightly contested match on Wednesday, closing it out when AJ Stayton pinned Cole Killough for the win. Also winning matches for Souderton were Vincent Tomasetti (won by decision), Sawyer Lester (won by fall), Kole Lester (won by fall), Thomas Gonce (won by decision), Charlie Arobone (won by decision) and Ezra Swartley (won by decision).
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Jan. 11): Hill School boys basketball falls to Rocktop Academy
Highlights: Trey O’Neil had a monster game with seven 3-pointers and 30 points, but Hill was unable to overcome Rocktop Academy at home. Jacob Meachem scored 17 for the Blues, Augie Gerhart put up 14 and Justin Molen added 12. Rocktop Academy: Howbeck 2 1-2 9; Greer 9 3-3...
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Googie Seidman rallies Haverford past Penncrest
It took Haverford High eight minutes Tuesday to just about match their offense from the previous 24 minutes. And that was enough for the Fords. Googie Seidman scored eight of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Fords eked out a 49-45 win over Penncrest. The Fords outscored the Lions, 24-14, in the final frame.
papreplive.com
Seagreaves twins boost up-and-coming Coatesville over Dtown East
UWCHLAN >> For much of their matches, their long brown hair escaped the headgear, hiding the eyes of Coatesville’s twin brothers, Evan and Jason Seagreaves. For as long as the duo has been wrestling, it’s mostly muscle memory at this point, but what the seniors could see is a promising lineup of underclassmen behind them.
papreplive.com
Conestoga ends long drought against Jaguars
Steve Wiechecki won a tight decision (4-2) at 121 pounds and Matt Boye earned a major decision at 160 as Conestogs defeated Garnet Valley, 43-25 in a Central League wrestling match Wednesday. The Pioneers (4-0 Central League, 10-1 overall) got their first win over the Jaguars since 2012. Parker Warkentine...
papreplive.com
Boyertown hosts inaugural girls wrestling meet
BOYERTOWN >> A few months ago, there was no Boyertown girls wrestling team. But the Bears took a big step toward being recognized around the school and the community when it hosted a match for the first time on Wednesday night – a Quad Meet with Exeter, Governor Mifflin and Souderton with around 150 spectators.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Downingtown West wins Ches-Mont clash with West Chester East
DOWNINGTOWN — Discovered wasn’t the word Dylan Blair wanted to use. Blair and the rest of the Downingtown West team always knew the ability was there for junior Antonio Lewis. However, during a trip to Maryland for the Governor’s Challenge late last month, that ability finally began to...
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic’s Casey becomes program’s all-time leading scorer in win over Bonner & Prendergast
LANSDALE >> Only 16 points separated Gabby Casey from becoming Lansdale Catholic girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday night. It took just a little over four minutes into the Crusaders’ contest with visiting Bonner & Prendergast before the stellar senior guard, her teammates and a packed student section were celebrating her taking over the program’s top spot.
papreplive.com
DLN roundup (Jan. 10): Unionville girls beat Kennett on Senior Night
The Unionvile High School girls basketball team defeated Kennett, 47-39, on Senior Night Tuesday. The Longhorns were led by Riley Angstadt (15 points), Shannon Megill (12 points), Elle Johnson (10 points) and Milana Amoss (7 points). Mikayla Kelly led the Blue Demons with 18 points. Conestoga 47, Radnor 23 >>...
phillylacrosse.com
Episcopal Academy wins ILWomen National Indoor High School Championships with strong team play
Episcopal Academy’s Franny Gallagher said the formula for success last weekend at the ILWomen National Indoor High School Championships at Spooky Nook in Manheim was simple. “The level of competition was definitely extremely high throughout the tournament,” said Gallagher, an EA senior headed for Colby College. “It was not easy getting to the championship!
papreplive.com
DLN Roundup: Great Valley tops New Hope Solebury in double OT
The Great Valley girls’ basketball squad improved to 10-3 overall with a 42-39 double-overtime triumph over host New Hope Solebury on Monday in non-league action. The Patriots’ Gia Sioutis paced all scorers with 15 points and Lauren Fredrick added 11 points. New Hope Solebury falls to 6-4. College.
3 local players recognized as field hockey All-Americans; 20 earn All-State honors
Three players from the lehighvalleylive.com area were recognized as All-Americans by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Emmaus High School seniors Abby Burnett and Rachel Herbine, and North Hunterdon senior Lauren Masters received the elite honor from the association. Burnett, a University of Michigan recruit, was a first-team All-American. Herbine,...
overtimeheroics.net
Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?
Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia
ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
Phillymag.com
Controversy Erupts After Main Line Cops Tase Black Woman in Wawa Parking Lot
Plus: Eagles playoff tickets go on sale, sell out immediately. But you can still get into the game, assuming you got a nice Christmas bonus. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
Broad Street Run switches date for this year | Other changes announced
Organizers are making changes to the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run for this year.
Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
phillygrub.blog
Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey
My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
Comments / 0