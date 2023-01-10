ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'hara Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Pennridge posts 7 pins, rolls past North Penn on Senior Night

EAST ROCKHILL >> Pennridge’s Xavier Dantzler had to try for a headlock throw. “That’s just kind of my signature,” he said. “And he told me right before that ‘Don’t throw it, don’t throw it,’ and I threw it anyway cause I’m addicted to it.”
PERKASIE, PA
papreplive.com

West Chester East swims to victory over Eagles

West Chester >> The West Chester East swimming teams improved their record to 2-1 (for both boys and girls) and posted some district consideration times in a double victory against Bishop Shanahan Wednesday at the West Chester YMCA. The Viking girls earned a 91-60 win while the East boys prevailed...
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Jan. 11th): Souderton edges CB South on the mat

Souderton 30, CB South 29: The Indians won seven bouts in a tightly contested match on Wednesday, closing it out when AJ Stayton pinned Cole Killough for the win. Also winning matches for Souderton were Vincent Tomasetti (won by decision), Sawyer Lester (won by fall), Kole Lester (won by fall), Thomas Gonce (won by decision), Charlie Arobone (won by decision) and Ezra Swartley (won by decision).
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Googie Seidman rallies Haverford past Penncrest

It took Haverford High eight minutes Tuesday to just about match their offense from the previous 24 minutes. And that was enough for the Fords. Googie Seidman scored eight of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Fords eked out a 49-45 win over Penncrest. The Fords outscored the Lions, 24-14, in the final frame.
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Seagreaves twins boost up-and-coming Coatesville over Dtown East

UWCHLAN >> For much of their matches, their long brown hair escaped the headgear, hiding the eyes of Coatesville’s twin brothers, Evan and Jason Seagreaves. For as long as the duo has been wrestling, it’s mostly muscle memory at this point, but what the seniors could see is a promising lineup of underclassmen behind them.
COATESVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Conestoga ends long drought against Jaguars

Steve Wiechecki won a tight decision (4-2) at 121 pounds and Matt Boye earned a major decision at 160 as Conestogs defeated Garnet Valley, 43-25 in a Central League wrestling match Wednesday. The Pioneers (4-0 Central League, 10-1 overall) got their first win over the Jaguars since 2012. Parker Warkentine...
CONESTOGA, PA
papreplive.com

Boyertown hosts inaugural girls wrestling meet

BOYERTOWN >> A few months ago, there was no Boyertown girls wrestling team. But the Bears took a big step toward being recognized around the school and the community when it hosted a match for the first time on Wednesday night – a Quad Meet with Exeter, Governor Mifflin and Souderton with around 150 spectators.
BOYERTOWN, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Downingtown West wins Ches-Mont clash with West Chester East

DOWNINGTOWN — Discovered wasn’t the word Dylan Blair wanted to use. Blair and the rest of the Downingtown West team always knew the ability was there for junior Antonio Lewis. However, during a trip to Maryland for the Governor’s Challenge late last month, that ability finally began to...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Lansdale Catholic’s Casey becomes program’s all-time leading scorer in win over Bonner & Prendergast

LANSDALE >> Only 16 points separated Gabby Casey from becoming Lansdale Catholic girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday night. It took just a little over four minutes into the Crusaders’ contest with visiting Bonner & Prendergast before the stellar senior guard, her teammates and a packed student section were celebrating her taking over the program’s top spot.
LANSDALE, PA
papreplive.com

DLN roundup (Jan. 10): Unionville girls beat Kennett on Senior Night

The Unionvile High School girls basketball team defeated Kennett, 47-39, on Senior Night Tuesday. The Longhorns were led by Riley Angstadt (15 points), Shannon Megill (12 points), Elle Johnson (10 points) and Milana Amoss (7 points). Mikayla Kelly led the Blue Demons with 18 points. Conestoga 47, Radnor 23 >>...
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Episcopal Academy wins ILWomen National Indoor High School Championships with strong team play

Episcopal Academy’s Franny Gallagher said the formula for success last weekend at the ILWomen National Indoor High School Championships at Spooky Nook in Manheim was simple. “The level of competition was definitely extremely high throughout the tournament,” said Gallagher, an EA senior headed for Colby College. “It was not easy getting to the championship!
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

DLN Roundup: Great Valley tops New Hope Solebury in double OT

The Great Valley girls’ basketball squad improved to 10-3 overall with a 42-39 double-overtime triumph over host New Hope Solebury on Monday in non-league action. The Patriots’ Gia Sioutis paced all scorers with 15 points and Lauren Fredrick added 11 points. New Hope Solebury falls to 6-4. College.
NEW HOPE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

3 local players recognized as field hockey All-Americans; 20 earn All-State honors

Three players from the lehighvalleylive.com area were recognized as All-Americans by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Emmaus High School seniors Abby Burnett and Rachel Herbine, and North Hunterdon senior Lauren Masters received the elite honor from the association. Burnett, a University of Michigan recruit, was a first-team All-American. Herbine,...
EMMAUS, PA
overtimeheroics.net

Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?

Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
VILLANOVA, PA
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
phillygrub.blog

Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey

My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy