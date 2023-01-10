Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Triple H’s WWE Status Following Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. The latest twist in the Vince McMahon WWE return saga was announced today (January 10), when it was announced that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from her position as co-CEO of WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
411mania.com
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
PWMania
Mandy Rose on Her WWE Release, Earning $1 Million on FanTime, If She Was Targeted, Her Future, More
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (Mandy Saccomanno) appeared on The Tamron Hall Show today for her first interview since being released from her contract on December 14, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. Rose was reportedly released due to the obscene content she was posting on her FanTime account, where she has since made $1 million.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose On If Triple H Has Reached Out To Her
Mandy Rose had a dominant reign as NXT Women’s Champion as she was able to hold on to the title for 413 days, but last month Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez. Shortly after it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose due to content posted on her FanTime page.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Has Blunt Advice For WWE Stars After Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW star Jim Ross has some very straightforward advice for WWE stars who may be feeling uneasy after Vince McMahon sensationally returned. After retiring in July 2022 from WWE, Vince McMahon began 2023 in shocking fashion as he strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman.
Yardbarker
Report: William Regal's WWE job title revealed
William Regal has been given a new title in WWE. According to a report from PWInsider, the 54-year-old is now the Vice President, Global Talent Development for the company. Regal's previous title before his WWE release last year had been Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. He had been working backstage in the company since June 2014.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Announce Injury To Raw Star
On Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama, WWE announced that a current star on the red brand is missing through injury. On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of Raw, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano returned to WWE after letting his contract expire at the end of 2021. Many suspected Gargano could eventually join AEW but with the change in management in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement, Gargano was one of many stars to return.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Opens Up About Final WWE Match At WrestleMania 35
Kurt Angle wrestled his final match to date at WrestleMania 35, capping off an almost 20-year wrestling career that saw him win multiple World Championships in both WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling. At the event, Angle took on former United States Champion Baron Corbin, who had been a thorn in his side while Angle was the General Manager of "WWE Raw." While this wound up being the final match Angle competed in, that was not the original plan. Appearing on "The A2theK Wrestling Show," WWE Hall of Famer Angle revealed who he was originally positioned to wrestle.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
wrestlinginc.com
Aron Stevens Addresses Speculation WWE Could Be Sold
Aron Stevens has weighed in on the conflicting reports surrounding a WWE sale to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN and Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net initially reported that WWE had been sold, but reports from various trusted journalists, including Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, have said that a sale has not been made. Helwani also noted that WWE is still "exploring all options."
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match, Updated Line-Up
The first RAW Superstars for the WWE Royal Rumble matches have been announced. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory all confirmed their spots in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on this week’s RAW. They will compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match alongside Ricochet and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
rajah.com
WWE News: Main Event Lineup, Brutal Royal Rumble Eliminations (Video)
WWE Main Event(1/12) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a new episode of Playlist has surfaced on WWE's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below. featuring Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, and more:
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Sings The Praises Of Chris Jericho
Is Chris Jericho a "great leader?" All Elite Wrestling play-by-play commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone thinks so!. During the latest recording of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone sang the praises of AEW's first ever World Champion. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview:. “I have so much time...
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Talks Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed topics such as the rumors that he did not get along with fellow WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan despite their success as part of the nWo faction in WCW. According to Nash, Hogan is one of the smartest guys in the business and the WWE Hall of Famer is also one of the closest people he ever has in the business.
rajah.com
Ronda Rousey Says Everything Is A Little Bit In Flux With The WWE Right Now
Top WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey recently took to her gaming stream, where she talked about a number of topics such as how ever since Vince McMahon returned to the promotion's Board of Directors, it has caused a shockwave throughout the entire industry and things have been a little bit in flux.
rajah.com
Michael Oku Feels WWE NXT UK Was Launched To Hurt UK Wrestling Scene
Michael Oku recently spoke with Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the British wrestling star and Revolution Pro veteran spoke about how he feels WWE only created NXT UK to hurt the United Kingdom wrestling scene. Featured below are some of the...
