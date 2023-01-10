ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Comments / 3

?‍?
2d ago

So ... a good thing ... criminals, especially murders, are ignorant to the advanced capabilities of crime investigation! Sad for this woman, but hopefully the evidence will provide justice.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

"Sick to my stomach": Friends of Ana Walshe shocked by latest developments

COHASSET -- Investigators finished searching and processing Ana and Brian Walshe's Cohasset home Tuesday afternoon. Ana Walshe has not been missing for over a week. Police left the scene just before 3 p.m. after days of going through the house, where they found blood in the basement and a broken knife.The completion of the search comes one day after investigators visited different disposal facilities across the state, looking for evidence in connection to the case. The WBZ I-Team learning trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and used cleaning supplies, were found at the Peabody Transfer Station Monday...
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

Bloody knife found in home of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

COHASSET – Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the basement of Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, and he allegedly purchased hundreds of dollars in cleaning supplies after her disappearance. A judge ordered Brian Walshe held on $500,000 cash bail Monday after he was arraigned in Quincy District Court. He is charged with misleading police during the investigation into his wife's disappearance. Monday marks eight days since Ana Walshe was last seen.Prosecutors said Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen leaving her home around 4 a.m. on January 1 to take a ride share to...
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

Woman found dead in NH more than 50 years ago ID'd, leads sought

By KATHY McCORMACK Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - Investigators have identified the body of a woman found over 50 years ago in New Hampshire as a Massachusetts resident who was supposed to see her family off at the airport as they prepared to move to Texas, but never showed up. Forensic testing and assistance from the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that uses investigative genetic genealogy, helped identify Katherine Ann Alston, 26, of Boston, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Monday. Her remains were found on Oct. 6, 1971, in the woods in Bedford, New Hampshire. She had been dead up to...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Double Shooting in Belmont Leaves Town Shaken Monday Night

BELMONT — Chief James MacIsaac reports that the Belmont Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Monday night per a press release shared earlier this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Belmont Police received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive. Upon...
BELMONT, MA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1094M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy