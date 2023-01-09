Read full article on original website
Taya Valkyrie Offers High Praise For Mercedes Mone Following Wrestle Kingdom 17 Debut
Taya Valkyrie recently appeared as a guest on Comedy Store Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star offered strong praise for Mercedes Mone following her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in Tokyo, Japan. Featured...
Michael Oku Feels WWE NXT UK Was Launched To Hurt UK Wrestling Scene
Michael Oku recently spoke with Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the British wrestling star and Revolution Pro veteran spoke about how he feels WWE only created NXT UK to hurt the United Kingdom wrestling scene. Featured below are some of the...
Eddie Edwards Talks Jonathan Gresham Match At Hard To Kill 2023, Favorite IMPACT Matches
Eddie Edwards recently spoke with our friends at PWMania.com for an in-depth interview to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about his scheduled match against Jonathan Gresham, as well as his favorite IMPACT matches and his belief that he has another title run left in him.
Bully Ray Talks About State Of IMPACT Locker Room
How are things in the IMPACT Wrestling locker room these days?. Bully Ray would know as good as anyone else. Ahead of the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view, Bully Ray appeared on the Paltrocast for an interview to promote his title showdown against Josh Alexander. During the discussion, the...
Eddie Edwards Looks Back On IMPACT Title Run, Talks Interest In Pro Wrestling NOAH Return
Eddie Edwards continues to make the media rounds to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During a recent appearance on the Desert Island Graps podcast, the IMPACT veteran reflected on his first world title run in the company, as well as his thoughts on a potential return to Pro Wrestling NOAH.
Mickie James Wants One More Run As IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Explains How Jordynne Grace Is Unique
Mickie James continues to make the media rounds ahead of the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During a recent discussion with Pro Wrestling Torch, the "Hardcore Country" singer spoke about how Jordynne Grace is unlike any opponent she has faced thus far in her career, wanting one final run as IMPACT Knockouts Champion and more.
Saraya Talks About Possibility Of Having Matches Against Men In AEW (Video)
Could we see Saraya squaring off against a man inside an All Elite Wrestling ring?. During her recent interview with hip-hop personality DJ Whoo Kid on his "Whoo's House?" podcast, the former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about this. “It is, but you know, I feel people are really...
Lee Johnson Reflects On Match With Brodie Lee, Talks Admiration Of Sting
The Factory’s Lee Johnson recently spoke with AEW Unrestricted, for an in-depth chat covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the All Elite Wrestling talent reflected on a match with Brodie Lee, and discussed his admiration of wrestling legend Sting. Featured below are the highlights from the interview...
Molly Holly Shares Her Thoughts On The Culture In WWE, Talks Helping Young Talent
WWE Hall Of Famer and current Producer Molly Holly recently sat down for a Highspots virtual signing, and discussed a number of topics covering all things pro wrestling. During the signing, Molly praised the way WWE's culture has changed throughout the years, and explained how she's helping young talents in current role with the company.
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed topics such as how he thought former WWE Star Lars Sullivan was going to be a huge star and somebody special in the professional wrestling industry, but he believes the pressure from Vince McMahon got to Lars and that led to him quitting the business.
Rocky Romero Talks Tony Khan Trolling WWE’s Nick Khan During A 2021 Promo
Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how AEW CEO and President Tony Khan trolled WWE's Nick Khan during a 2021 promo and how that was smart on Tony's part because it may have helped Forbidden Door in some way and it was good marketing.
Carmelo Hayes Says Showdown With Ricochet Was One Of His "Dream Matches"
Carmelo Hayes recently appeared as a guest on Ryan Satin's "Out Of Character" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NXT Superstar spoke about his past showdown with Ricochet and how it was one of his "dream matches." Featured below are some of...
Matt Hardy Comments On How WWE Sale Reports Will Benefit AEW
Will the return of Vince McMahon to WWE and reports of a company sale to Saudi Arabia have an affect on AEW?. Matt Hardy thinks it will. The pro wrestling legend spoke on the latest installment of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," about how he feels these factors will actually benefit AEW.
Sting Thinks Wrestlers In The Modern Era Are Trying Too Hard
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as why he thinks wrestlers in the modern era are trying too hard, whether it is their gimmicks or their promos. Sting said:. “There’s just too much...
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Explains How Committed Hip-Hop Star Rick Ross Is To AEW
How committed is hip-hop star Rick Ross to All Elite Wrestling?. According to Shane "Swerve" Strickland, the rap mogul is very serious about his commitment to both he and AEW. During a recent appearance on The Cruz Show, "The Mogul Affiliates" member spoke about Ross' passion for promoting "Swerve's" efforts and AEW.
Jim Cornette Talks AEW Dynamite's Ratings And What He Feels Is Wrong With The Show
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the ratings of AEW Dynamite and what he feels causes the decline in viewership and fans not being as invested and interested as they once were.
Tony Khan Claims "Very Smart Person" Made Suggestion To Him About AEW Pairing
"A very smart person" suggested to Tony Khan that he pair FTW Champion Hook up with fellow fan-favorite Danhausen. Well, the AEW and ROH President did not say, but did confirm that the pairing was suggested to him during a recent interview with the New York Times. Also during the...
Grayson Waller Reveals Main Goal In WWE NXT, Talks Love For MTV The Challenge
Grayson Waller is a big MTV The Challenge fan. The host of The Grayson Waller Effect and one of the top NXT Superstrars recently spoke about his longtime fandom for the television program during a recent interview with Fightful.com. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
GUNTHER Sounds Off On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Departure, Rumors Of Company Sale
GUNTHER recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader spoke about rumors of a WWE sale, as well as the unexpected departure of Stephanie McMahon. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Josh Alexander Says Nothing That Mike Bailey Has Done Since Returning To The U.S. Surprises Him
IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander recently spoke with FITE On Focus on a variety of topics such as how nothing that "Speedball" Mike Bailey has done since returning to the U.S. surprises him. Josh Alexander said:. “Nothing that Mike Bailey has done in this past year surprises me whatsoever (Alexander...
