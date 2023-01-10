Read full article on original website
Related
mypanhandle.com
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
mypanhandle.com
Degenhart has 17, 12 boards, 6 assists, Boise St. routs UNLV
LAS VEGAS (AP)Tyson Degenhart’s 17 points helped Boise State defeat UNLV 84-66 on Wednesday night. Degenhart added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (13-4, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Chibuzo Agbo shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Marcus Shaver Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4-of-9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.
mypanhandle.com
Villanova, Butler bring matching 2-game skids into contest
Villanova continues to muddle in unfamiliar territory, scuffling below .500 under first-year head coach Kyle Neptune. Still trying to find its way with the Jay Wright era in the rearview mirror, Villanova (8-9, 2-4 Big East) will look to snap a two-game losing streak when it visits Butler in Indianapolis on Friday.
Comments / 0