JoAnn Catherine Eppel, 88, died at 4:20 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor. Born September 10, 1934 in Alton, she was the daughter of William B. and Evelyn M. (Dougherty) Leonard. JoAnn worked for Illinois Bell and then for the Alton School District as a secretary at Central Junior High. She retired as a secretary from the Catholic Children’s Home in Alton. After retiring she moved to Frisco, TX to be with her daughter and grandchildren. In 2017, she moved back to Illinois to be with her two oldest sons and daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending summers in Canada with her friends, Jim and Emily Wigger. She loved knitting and bridge club. Surviving are her four children, Robert Eppel (Sue) of Godfrey, James Eppel (Patty) of Godfrey, Jane Cannon (Scott) of Firsco, TX, and David Eppel (Brehane) of Cartersville, GA, and six grandchildren, Mitchell and Josie Murphy, Jacob and Sophia Eppel, Gretchen and Meilin Eppel and many beloved nieces and nephews. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Angie Eppel and a sister, Judith Wisnasky. Per JoAnn’s wishes, she will be cremated with a private graveside service held at a later date. Those wishing to honor JoAnn’s memory may make donations to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

