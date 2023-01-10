Read full article on original website
Sarah Pride
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sarah Elizabeth Pride, 37, of Cottage Hills passed away at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born November 5, 1985 in Wood River. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, partner, cousin, and friend. Her family was what filled her...
Shelby Jackson
Shelby G. Jackson, 85, of Wood River, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his residence, with his family by his side. He was born in Sank, MO, on May 4, 1937, the son of William Orville and Opal Mae (Green) Jackson. Shelby married Geraldine Swain in South Roxana, IL, on September 27, 1957.
JoAnn Eppel
JoAnn Catherine Eppel, 88, died at 4:20 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor. Born September 10, 1934 in Alton, she was the daughter of William B. and Evelyn M. (Dougherty) Leonard. JoAnn worked for Illinois Bell and then for the Alton School District as a secretary at Central Junior High. She retired as a secretary from the Catholic Children’s Home in Alton. After retiring she moved to Frisco, TX to be with her daughter and grandchildren. In 2017, she moved back to Illinois to be with her two oldest sons and daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending summers in Canada with her friends, Jim and Emily Wigger. She loved knitting and bridge club. Surviving are her four children, Robert Eppel (Sue) of Godfrey, James Eppel (Patty) of Godfrey, Jane Cannon (Scott) of Firsco, TX, and David Eppel (Brehane) of Cartersville, GA, and six grandchildren, Mitchell and Josie Murphy, Jacob and Sophia Eppel, Gretchen and Meilin Eppel and many beloved nieces and nephews. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Angie Eppel and a sister, Judith Wisnasky. Per JoAnn’s wishes, she will be cremated with a private graveside service held at a later date. Those wishing to honor JoAnn’s memory may make donations to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Brenda Lyerla
Brenda Jane Lyerla, 83, of Bethalto, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 5:07 am at River Crossing of Alton. She was born on October 12, 1939, in Seth, West Virginia, the daughter of Paul and Sophia (McCormick) Reedy. She married the love of her life, Warren Joseph Lyerla on July 2, 1959. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2018.
Sandra Boren
Sandra K. Boren, 80, died at 2:29 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023 at Covenant Inpatient Hospice in Pensacola, FL. Born November 17, 1942 in Denison, TX, she was the daughter of Clarence and Fannie (Evridge) Steele. Mrs. Boren retired as a registered nurse from Rosewood Care Center. On June 23, 1962 she married Henry O. Boren in Denison, TX. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2019. Surviving is a daughter, Kim Chestney (Hobbie) of Gulf Breeze, FL, two sons, Greg Boren of Elsah and Darrin Boren (Shannon) of Wood River, and 10 grandchildren, Tyler Boren, Seth Boren, Megan Boren, Cody McKay, Samantha Stockton, Jared Boren, Danielle Stockton, Hobbie Chestney, Erin Chestney and Justin Chestney. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Steele. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Alex Melton will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to The Metroeast Humane Society. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Victor Peralez Sr.
Victor E. Peralez Sr., 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born March 4, 1961, in Hidalgo County, Texas, a son of the late Victor U. Peralez and the late Luisa (Mendoza) Lix. He married Sherry E. (Staton) Peralez on August 8, 1981, in Granite City and she survives. The United States veteran proudly served his country with the Marine Corps. Victor retired from the south leak dept. as a foreman from Spire inc. on January 21st, 2021, after 35 years of dedicated service with Laclede Gas (Spire Inc.). He enjoyed shooting pool with many leagues throughout the area. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and had a love for his great danes, Romeo, Juliette, Lily, Baloo and Brick. He enjoyed his days of riding his bike and taking his "kids'' to the levee. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two sons, Kevin M. (Stephanie) Peralez of Tennessee and Victor E. (Brandy) Peralez Jr. of Texas; his former daughter-in-law, Lindsay (Alex) Doolittle; twelve grandchildren, Victor Peralez III, Alex Peralez, Abigail Doolittle, Katelyn Doolittle, Phoenix Peralez, Tegan Peralez, Luna Peralez, Emily LeGrand, Andrew LeGrand, Katelynn Peralez, Kayden Peralez and Dominic Peralez; a sister, Tish (Craig) Bolt of Arizona; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Elaine Staton Sr. of Granite City; brother-in-law, Jerry Staton Jr. of Granite City; nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosa Toussaint and Rebecca Oropeza.
David Davies
Born September 11, 1945 in Alton, he was the son of Walter Watkins Davies and Alice Mae (Champlin) Logan. A U.S. Navy, Vietnam veteran, receiving four bronze stars during his tour. He had worked as a machinist for the Olin Corporation for 30 years before retiring in 2005. On September...
Sandy Moehn
Sandy Marie Burke Moehn, 71, died peacefully at home and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Sandy was born August 19, 1951, to Thomas “Bud” and Dallas Burke, the former Madison County Coroner. A lifelong Alton resident, Sandy graduated from St. Mary’s School, Marquette High School, and St. John’s School of Nursing/Maryville College.
Charles Littlejohn Jr.
Charles S. Littlejohn Jr., age 73, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. Charles was born on August 9, 1949 in Springfield, TN, a son of the late Charles Littlejohn Sr. and Nina (Causey) Wallace. Charles...
Dawnya Laing
She was born Mar. 8, 1969 in Sylmar, CA. Dawnya was crowned Ms. Calhoun County in 1987. She helped participate in the fair, styling hair for all the future participants. She enjoyed cooking at Calhoun Elementary, was an active EMT for over a decade and cherished her time at the Hardin CilaHome. She worked as a cocktail waitress in the early 90’s and became an active member in the Colorado Belle Alumni, visiting family and friends yearly in Laughlin, NV. She enjoyed her time with her children and grandchildren, canoeing every year in Huzzah Valley and holidays and card nights at her Aunt Jena and Uncle Pat’s home. She also enjoyed Chinese food and getting Red Lobster yearly with her husband and birthday twin, Jason.
Riverview Drive reconstruction update
Repairs to the wall and the nearby compromised area of Riverview Drive in Alton are underway. Part of the wall gave way in January 2020 after significant rains caused a mudslide. Right now the work consists of stabilizing the slope by drilling in “nails” to stabilize the side prior to putting in a permanent solution.
Dennis Warner
He was born on January 13, 1951, in Wood River, the son of Nicholas and Evelyn (Reinhardt) Warner. He married Deborah Warner on June 5, 1993. Dennis was a member of the Alton Wood River Sportmans Club and Brittany Shooting Club. He was a trap coach for many years. Dennis was also an avid duck and goose hunter and loved to go boating. He had a passion for music and was the stage manager for Rogers and Nienhaus for several years.
Donna Pritzker
Donna June Linquist Pritzker, 85, passed away 6:33 am, Sunday, January 1, 2023 under the care of hospice. Born January 7, 1937 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Edward O. and Helen Charlotte (Hinthorne) Lindquist. Donna had been a legal secretary for several years including time as a...
Wood River chat 1-11-23
Your browser does not support the audio element. With Mayor Tom Stalcup, Police Chief Brad Wells, City Manager Steve Palen.
V Salon in Alton
Your browser does not support the audio element. Valerie Bauman from V Salon in Alton talks about the growth of her business and plans for continued restoration of the building at Piasa and 7th in downtown Alton.
Wood River sees downtown rebirth
When a big box store comes to a small town, anecdotal evidence points to a decrease in the number of local merchants operating in that community. That appeared to be the case in Wood River over the past couple of decades, but there are new signs of life in the area of Ferguson and Wood River Avenues.
Letter to the Editor
Alton is proud of its history as a river town, but the ways that we connect with rivers have changed over time. One hundred twenty years ago, people regularly used the riverfront to greet and unload steamboats and barges or to fish. Then, trains traveling on tracks parallel to the river drew Altonians to a beautiful brick train station at the river’s edge. The depot is gone. Now a fence along the track and traffic on Landmarks Blvd, make it difficult and dangerous to walk to the river from downtown. On January 8, 2023, a pedestrian died after being hit by a car near the Ridge St. intersection. Cities like Davenport, Iowa, have revitalized riverfronts by reducing barriers, adding community activities, and restoring low-lying lands for parks and trails.
Benefit for Tracy Bogard Jan 21
Your browser does not support the audio element. Team Tracy is raising money to benefit Tracy Bogard who is battling ALS. Lori Peuterbaugh joins the show to talk about the event on Jan. 21 at the Alton Moose. The Venmo link is @Tracy-BogardALSWarrior if you can donate to the cause.
More details in Alton woman’s murder
A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
Madison County marks Adoption Day
As 2022 came to a close, more than three dozen children were adopted into 31 Madison County families. December 30 was Adoption Day in the Madison County Circuit Court. A representative from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, performed magic for the children, and there was also t-shirt painting, face painting, balloon artists, and refreshments.
