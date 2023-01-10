ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Moose’s Pals: More NH Friends are Ready for Adoption

By CHELSEA HENSLEY, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 3 days ago
WMUR.com

In Portsmouth, Cross Roads offers shelter to those who need it

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Communities across New Hampshire are dealing with the issue of homelessness, but officials say it can look different from place to place. In Portsmouth, the executive director of Cross Roads House, which provides transitional and emergency shelter to those who need it, said homelessness doesn't always mean tents on a sidewalk.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Visited the Best Diner in New Hampshire?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in New Hampshire.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Girl Scouts kick off the 2023 cookie season

BEDFORD — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains have kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in New Hampshire and Vermont as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Every box of cookies sold provides valuable experiences for Girl Scouts, such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp for girls across the country.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire venues say ticket scammers becoming bigger problem

MANCHESTER, N.H. — They have been around ever since people have been able to buy tickets online, but ticket scammers are becoming a bigger problem, according to some New Hampshire entertainment venues. Officials with venues such as SNHU Arena said the scammers aren't hurting their revenues, but they are...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
businessnhmagazine.com

Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died

Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

State grants city use of Tirrell House as emergency shelter for women, updates from Cashin Center operations

MANCHESTER, NH – The state has granted city officials use of the former Tirrell House on Brook Street as a women’s shelter. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, who also serves as the city’s Emergency Management Director. The City will partner with YWCA New Hampshire to provide staffing and wrap-around services at the facility.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue

CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Brady Sullivan gets Elm Street variance after second rehearing

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Is it a needed part of the solution for a city badly in need of housing or a proposal that would substantially impact an adjacent urban neighborhood? That was the question on Thursday night as the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment heard a second rehearing for a project at 1230 Elm St., a building within the city’s central business district.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

With a full shelter and the clock ticking on homeless encampment eviction, business owners ask: ‘Where will they go?

MANCHESTER, NH –About 100 people filed into the Rex Theatre Monday afternoon, mostly business owners but also some community leaders, police officers, firefighters, city officials and homeless folks were counted in the mix. The meeting, organized by the city’s Economic Development office, was billed as a “sit down” with...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home

NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities

DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
