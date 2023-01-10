Moose’s Pals: More NH Friends are Ready for Adoption

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
WMUR.com
Manchester, Concord, Hampstead identified as locations for new Youth Services Center
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord facing a hard deadline to close the Sununu Youth Services Center in March are working to extend the deadline while coming up with a new, alternative facility. The Youth Services Center, New Hampshire's youth detention facility, is slated to close, but no replacement...
WMUR.com
In Portsmouth, Cross Roads offers shelter to those who need it
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Communities across New Hampshire are dealing with the issue of homelessness, but officials say it can look different from place to place. In Portsmouth, the executive director of Cross Roads House, which provides transitional and emergency shelter to those who need it, said homelessness doesn't always mean tents on a sidewalk.
Top 15 Restaurants People From New Hampshire Want to Try in 2023
Okay, this post will solidify it. In 2023, I will be expanding my restaurant selections in New Hampshire. If you're anything like me, you know there are TONS of great food options in New Hampshire, but you only go to a small percentage of them. Like, 10%? That's bad. And...
Have You Visited the Best Diner in New Hampshire?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in New Hampshire.
laconiadailysun.com
Girl Scouts kick off the 2023 cookie season
BEDFORD — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains have kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in New Hampshire and Vermont as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Every box of cookies sold provides valuable experiences for Girl Scouts, such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp for girls across the country.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire venues say ticket scammers becoming bigger problem
MANCHESTER, N.H. — They have been around ever since people have been able to buy tickets online, but ticket scammers are becoming a bigger problem, according to some New Hampshire entertainment venues. Officials with venues such as SNHU Arena said the scammers aren't hurting their revenues, but they are...
25 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From New Hampshire
People from the 603 are proud. I mean, "live free or die," is a serious motto that many passionately live by. I left Massachusetts for college and decided to stay in New Hampshire ever since. Never went back. I have come to terms with many things that, well, piss people...
businessnhmagazine.com
Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died
Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
manchesterinklink.com
State grants city use of Tirrell House as emergency shelter for women, updates from Cashin Center operations
MANCHESTER, NH – The state has granted city officials use of the former Tirrell House on Brook Street as a women’s shelter. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, who also serves as the city’s Emergency Management Director. The City will partner with YWCA New Hampshire to provide staffing and wrap-around services at the facility.
WMTW
Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue
CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
Selfless Advocate for Pets in Maine Needs Expensive Heart Surgery
This surgery is only available in Kansas. Nadine Molly who owns No Bowl Empty 2 Pet Food Pantry needs our help. No Bowl Empty is a project of the Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance and the sister program of No Bowl Empty. Nadine feeds over 2000 Maine pets a month. Now she needs us.
manchesterinklink.com
Brady Sullivan gets Elm Street variance after second rehearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Is it a needed part of the solution for a city badly in need of housing or a proposal that would substantially impact an adjacent urban neighborhood? That was the question on Thursday night as the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment heard a second rehearing for a project at 1230 Elm St., a building within the city’s central business district.
manchesterinklink.com
With a full shelter and the clock ticking on homeless encampment eviction, business owners ask: ‘Where will they go?
MANCHESTER, NH –About 100 people filed into the Rex Theatre Monday afternoon, mostly business owners but also some community leaders, police officers, firefighters, city officials and homeless folks were counted in the mix. The meeting, organized by the city’s Economic Development office, was billed as a “sit down” with...
Did You Know About This Harrowing Underwater Rescue After a Submarine Sank in New Hampshire?
It's always fascinating to read more about New Hampshire's history, and this writer recently learned of a harrowing underwater rescue that happened in Portsmouth over 80 years ago. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, it all started on May 23, 1939, when the USS Squalus "suffered a...
WMUR.com
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home
NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities
DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
Woman Flips Out on New Hampshire Meteorologist Matt Hoenig at Grocery Store
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This took a hard and kind of unexpected turn pretty quickly. Imagine you either just wrap up a hard day of work and need to go...
