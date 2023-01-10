Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Several students expelled, and others suspended in connection to claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several West Vigo High School students have been expelled in connection to the racial harassment incidents, and others suspended. That is according to Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz. We told you before, the Vigo County School Corporation said it had learned of students transferring away...
WTHI
News 10 sits down with Vigo County Schools Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing our coverage of the ongoing racial harassment investigation at West Vigo High School. Following Monday night's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting, News 10 -- like many community members -- still had questions. News 10's Kit Hanley secured a sit-down interview with the Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz.
WTHI
"The last thing we want to do is have something like that happen here..." Clay Community Schools begin to develop its police force
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- School leaders in Clay County are taking steps towards building a full Clay Community Schools police force. They've placed Josh Clarke, a veteran with the county sheriff's office, at the helm. Clarke said officers have always been present in the schools, but the police force will...
Clark Co. Sheriff: new act “clear violation” of Constitution
CLARK CO. Ill., (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from Clark County’s Sheriff William D. Brown, the recently passed Protect Illinois Communities Act will not be upheld or enforced by Clay County law enforcement. Posted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., the post details Sheriff Brown’s personal views of the Act, also known as […]
WTHI
New information was released following a Wednesday police incident at 14th and Liberty
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more information about a police situation on Wednesday in Terre Haute. It happened at a house near 14th Street and Liberty Avenue. We now know the police arrested Daurel Thomas. An arrest record shows he is from Gary, Indiana. On Thursday, the...
WTHI
Plea agreement accepted, entered by one of the suspects in Chloe Carroll murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the suspects in the Chloe Carroll murder investigation has accepted and entered a plea deal. Cody Scherb was charged with possession of a dangerous firearm and theft of a firearm, that investigators believe was later used to kill Carroll. He will be serving...
vincennespbs.org
Bobe elected school board president
The Vincennes Community School Board has reorganized for the new year. At the first board meeting of 2023, the board elected Lynne Bobe as president, Aaron Bauer as vice president while Karla Smith will serve as treasurer and Pat Hutchison as secretary. In other action, the board approved Brayden Brown...
WTHI
Person in custody after brief police situation in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have taken a person into custody after a brief police situation at 14th Street and Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute. The scene was not far from Catholic Charities. Several officers surrounded a house in the area. Officers were heard calling for someone to come...
Local doctor reaches 60th year of practice
PARKE CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dr. John Swaim is on his 60th year of continued service to the people of the Wabash Valley and has made a lasting impact on the community. When asked what Dr. Swaim enjoyed most about his 60-year-long career, he explained that it was the people. “I’ve tried to make people […]
Judge declares Graves ineligible, Labella winner in Vigo School Board election challenge
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Judge in Vigo County has found that the winner of a seat on the Vigo County School Board from November’s election was ineligible for the seat due to residency requirements in Indiana law. The petition to declare Eric Graves as not eligible to be elected to the school board […]
WTHI
Comforting Hearts one step closing to building inclusive playground in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The group Comforting Hearts is one step closer to bringing an inclusive playground to Washington. In July you were introduced to Kaitlin Hunt. She uses a wheelchair and struggles on the playground with the mulch and equipment. Kaitlin is the inspiration behind Comforting Hearts All Inclusive...
WTHI
Public hearing to focus on proposed State Road 63 intersection project
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An upcoming public hearing will focus on creating a reduced conflict intersection project on State Road 63 in Vermillion County. A proposed project from the Indiana Department of Transportation aims to improve safety and reduce the number of crashes on the highway near the Beef House Restaurant & Dinner Theatre and the intersection of E. Co. Rd. 1650 N. in Highland Township.
Knox County officials finalize $2.4 million spending plan
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Knox County officials met to finalize a $2.4 million spending plan for 2023 after months of discussions. Here are projects slated to receive the money, listed from the largest to the smallest: The number for the parks department is fluid, as the total costs for the repairs is not yet known. The […]
WTHI
12 Points Revitalization officials hope to bring more light to the area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Twelve Points Revitalization plan is in full swing, and the district is getting “lit.” However, it's for more than just atmosphere. Tiffany Baker is the economic development chair for 12 Points Revitalization. Baker and her husband own two buildings on Maple Avenue. The bakers have revamped both buildings and completed other projects, such as the 12 Points Arch.
WTHI
Report: 226 officers killed on the job last year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A new report on line-of-duty police deaths is out and it shows more than two hundred officers in the United States died last year. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund releases a fatalities report each year. Its preliminary report was released Wednesday. It shows deaths were down 61%, compared to the year before.
WTHI
Police find stolen gun following high-speed Knox County chase
KNOX/GIBSON COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are facing charges in southern Indiana after a high-speed police chase. It happened just after 1:00 Thursday morning in Knox County. Indiana State Police says a trooper saw a vehicle going almost 80 mph in a 60 on US 41 near Decker. The...
Golden Apple winning Paris teacher writes first children’s book
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Paris Union School District Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson recently announced the publication of a new children’s book, written by fourth-grade teacher Marie Wimsett. “Herbert the Edgy Hedgie” is a heartwarming story about friendship and perseverance in the face of adversity. It follows a hedgehog named following Herbert who is feeling overwhelmed […]
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes has a new leader for their Tourism Bureau
There’s a new leader in place at the Vincennes Tourism Bureau and she says she’s ready to go full steam ahead. The Vincennes City Council held its first meeting of the month on Monday night. During it, Jana Barniak introduced herself to the council. She’s the new executive...
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Danny Halter, 41, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff Department on a probation violation and writ of attachment. Bond was set at $2,000. Jeremy Hunt, 34, was arrested on two counts of sex offender registration violations. Bond was set at $5,000. Travis Graber, 50, was arrested for operating a...
Comments / 0