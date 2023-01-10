ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTHI

News 10 sits down with Vigo County Schools Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing our coverage of the ongoing racial harassment investigation at West Vigo High School. Following Monday night's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting, News 10 -- like many community members -- still had questions. News 10's Kit Hanley secured a sit-down interview with the Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clark Co. Sheriff: new act “clear violation” of Constitution

CLARK CO. Ill., (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from Clark County’s Sheriff William D. Brown, the recently passed Protect Illinois Communities Act will not be upheld or enforced by Clay County law enforcement.  Posted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., the post details Sheriff Brown’s personal views of the Act, also known as […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
vincennespbs.org

Bobe elected school board president

The Vincennes Community School Board has reorganized for the new year. At the first board meeting of 2023, the board elected Lynne Bobe as president, Aaron Bauer as vice president while Karla Smith will serve as treasurer and Pat Hutchison as secretary. In other action, the board approved Brayden Brown...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Person in custody after brief police situation in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have taken a person into custody after a brief police situation at 14th Street and Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute. The scene was not far from Catholic Charities. Several officers surrounded a house in the area. Officers were heard calling for someone to come...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local doctor reaches 60th year of practice

PARKE CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dr. John Swaim is on his 60th year of continued service to the people of the Wabash Valley and has made a lasting impact on the community. When asked what Dr. Swaim enjoyed most about his 60-year-long career, he explained that it was the people. “I’ve tried to make people […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Public hearing to focus on proposed State Road 63 intersection project

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An upcoming public hearing will focus on creating a reduced conflict intersection project on State Road 63 in Vermillion County. A proposed project from the Indiana Department of Transportation aims to improve safety and reduce the number of crashes on the highway near the Beef House Restaurant & Dinner Theatre and the intersection of E. Co. Rd. 1650 N. in Highland Township.
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox County officials finalize $2.4 million spending plan

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Knox County officials met to finalize a $2.4 million spending plan for 2023 after months of discussions. Here are projects slated to receive the money, listed from the largest to the smallest: The number for the parks department is fluid, as the total costs for the repairs is not yet known. The […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

12 Points Revitalization officials hope to bring more light to the area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Twelve Points Revitalization plan is in full swing, and the district is getting “lit.” However, it's for more than just atmosphere. Tiffany Baker is the economic development chair for 12 Points Revitalization. Baker and her husband own two buildings on Maple Avenue. The bakers have revamped both buildings and completed other projects, such as the 12 Points Arch.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Report: 226 officers killed on the job last year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A new report on line-of-duty police deaths is out and it shows more than two hundred officers in the United States died last year. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund releases a fatalities report each year. Its preliminary report was released Wednesday. It shows deaths were down 61%, compared to the year before.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Police find stolen gun following high-speed Knox County chase

KNOX/GIBSON COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are facing charges in southern Indiana after a high-speed police chase. It happened just after 1:00 Thursday morning in Knox County. Indiana State Police says a trooper saw a vehicle going almost 80 mph in a 60 on US 41 near Decker. The...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Golden Apple winning Paris teacher writes first children’s book

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Paris Union School District Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson recently announced the publication of a new children’s book, written by fourth-grade teacher Marie Wimsett. “Herbert the Edgy Hedgie” is a heartwarming story about friendship and perseverance in the face of adversity. It follows a hedgehog named following Herbert who is feeling overwhelmed […]
PARIS, IL
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes has a new leader for their Tourism Bureau

There’s a new leader in place at the Vincennes Tourism Bureau and she says she’s ready to go full steam ahead. The Vincennes City Council held its first meeting of the month on Monday night. During it, Jana Barniak introduced herself to the council. She’s the new executive...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Danny Halter, 41, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff Department on a probation violation and writ of attachment. Bond was set at $2,000. Jeremy Hunt, 34, was arrested on two counts of sex offender registration violations. Bond was set at $5,000. Travis Graber, 50, was arrested for operating a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

