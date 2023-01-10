ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Logan Paul Accused of Abandoning Pet Pig Pearl After Animal Is Rescued From Field Next to Another Dead Pig

By Taylor Alexis Heady
PopCrush
PopCrush
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Indy100

Logan Paul’s former pet pig rescued after being found ‘abandoned’ with ‘life-threatening infection’

Logan Paul's former pet pig, Pearl, has been reportedly rescued by an animal sanctuary after being found "abandoned in a field."The Gentle Barn, an animal sanctuary and nonprofit located in Santa Clarita, California, posted a TikTok video showing their team transporting the pig from the field to their sanctuary on Monday. In the video, The Gentle Barn claimed they got a call from someone about the "irresponsibility rehomed" pig who was found "with another pig who had passed away.""She came to us with tattered ears and potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus that has since been healed," The Gentle Barn...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Elizabeth Fequiere

Top 10 Dog Breeds for First Time Dog Owners

Here are ten dog breeds that may be good for first-time owners:. Labrador Retriever: Labs are known for their friendly, outgoing personalities and are often a good choice for families with children. They are intelligent and easy to train, and are also good at providing emotional support.
Ceebla Cuud

A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile

“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
dailypaws.com

4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022

Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
IOWA STATE
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Hilariously Locks Cat Sibling in Shower Like It's NBD

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ask any parent of multiple children if their kids tease each other and play pranks on each other and the answer is probably a resounding yes. Well, the same can be said for pet parents of multiple fur babies because they can, on occasion, be just as funny and naughty as their human counterparts.
pethelpful.com

Moment Rescue Cat Trusts and Falls in Love with Her New Mom Is Everything

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When a new pet first gets brought home from the shelter, it's only natural for them to feel a little scared, intimidated, and unsure. And when they finally take a deep breath and realize they're in a safe environment, it must be such a huge relief.
PopCrush

PopCrush

33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy