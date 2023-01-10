ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
AOL Corp

Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain to Continue in Portions of California This Week; Flooding and Mountain Snow Possible, Forecast Warns

The latest weather forecast said heavy rain could persist in portions of California, Los Angeles and San Francisco this week. The forecast warned that flooding and mountain could unfold. Mudslide and avalanche risks could also emerge, causing significant travel disruptions. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN News

The blizzard of 1978

Dear Tom, I’ve recently heard references to the Blizzard of 1978. Can you tell us about that storm? Thanks, Avery Johnson Dear Avery, The Blizzard of 1978 was an intense winter storm that battered a large portion of the Midwest with paralyzing winter weather. The storm began as a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system in northern […]
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy