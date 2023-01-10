Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
D'Andre Swift won't need surgery; Dan Campbell doesn't 'want to go to any funerals'
D'Andre Swift played most of this season with ankle and shoulder injuries, but the third-year Detroit Lions running back said he will not require surgery this offseason. "Long year," Swift told the Free Press during locker room cleanout Monday. "Just blessed to be able to go out there and compete with the guys...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Packers star gets honest about potentially leaving team
With former Green Bay Packers star receiver Davante Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders this season, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard was suddenly the team’s top and most experienced receiver this season. And now, there’s a very real chance that the team won’t even have him on the roster next season. Following Sunday afternoon’s loss Read more... The post Packers star gets honest about potentially leaving team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer
Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
Packers HC Comments On A Potential Reunion
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, which knocked them out of the playoff race. While they are only two days removed from their elimination from the 2022 season, the Packers are already looking for ways they can improve in 2023. One of the reasons...
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
Lions' Final 2022 Grades
All Lions provides its final grades for the Detroit Lions' 2022 season.
NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview
The Indianapolis Colts were an absolute disaster this season, finishing with a 4-12-1 record that highlights the many questions about their future moving forward. Their head coaching situation is one of those many questions, but owner Jim Irsay provided some insight into their coaching search on Thursday by revealing that they interviewed a highly acclaimed Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
With Lamar Jackson out, will Baltimore have Tyler Huntley available at QB vs. Cincinnati?
With starting quarterback Lamar Jackson acknowledging via Twitter on Thursday that his knee remains unstable and he can't give 100 percent of himself but still hopes the Baltimore Ravens have a chance to win their Wild Card round showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, it remains to be seen whether backup Tyler Huntley will be available at quarterback on Sunday night.
DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus Bets for NFL Playoffs
Prospective sports bettors who sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer will get $200 in bonus bets for the NFL Playoffs.
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams Defends Pokémon From Disrespect
NFL pro Jamaal Williams started 2023 right: By beating the hell out of the Chicago Bears and coming out in a post-game interview as a huge weeb gamer. He wasn’t just willing to admit that he played Pokémon like the rest of us, he was ready to defend its honor in front of a clueless reporter.
Lions’ Brad Holmes built one of the best rookie classes in NFL
ALLEN PARK -- Kerby Joseph began his rookie season expecting to play exclusively on special teams. He ended it by standing in the visitor’s locker room in Green Bay holding the third football that Aaron Rodgers has thrown to him this season. Among all the players who have ever...
Packers’ Joe Barry Receives Vote Of Confidence From Matt LaFleur
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry looked like he would have to be updating his resume during the 2022 season. The Packers have added a lot of talent to the defensive side of the ball in recent seasons and were expected to have one of the better units in the league.
