OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was another very warm afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s thanks to winds coming from the southwest. Overnight temperatures will cool into the upper 20s and low 30s with a mostly clear sky. That means Wednesday morning we’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will also be another very warm day with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO