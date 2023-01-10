Read full article on original website
southeastagnet.com
Florida NRCS State Technical Committee Meeting is January 18
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida will host a State Technical Committee meeting on January 18, from 9:00am to 12:00pm (EST). The event will provide a report for natural resource and program priorities and USDA decisions and to seek recommendations from Florida agricultural leaders. Chaired by NRCS...
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December
The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter. On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name,... The post Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: Effects of the Freeze
Those of you fairly new to Nassau County maybe have not previously encountered a strong freeze lasting for a few days, and have not, until now, seen its aftermath. Looking around now, after the cold Christmastime weather, the results are evident. Dead or injured plants are everywhere!. My friend Susan...
WCJB
Columbia County pulls all parks and recs plans from Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County plans to pull all its parks and rec programs from the Richardson center by April 6th. County and Lake City leaders have been unable to agree on who should own the center, which has been operated by the county but is located in the city.
Popular discount retail holds grand opening for new location in Florida
A popular discount retail chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. The major discount retail store Big Lots recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Florida store location in Live Oak, according to one local source.
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company
An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
WCJB
Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall. Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.
This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
niceville.com
“Off the books” payroll leads to prison for owners of Jacksonville construction firms
FLORIDA – The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard this...
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?
The approval of a new household pets ordinance in Orange Park may have seemed like residents walked into the land of Oz during Tuesday’s town council meeting after a letter from a resident about his pet peacocks sparked conversation about potential issues.
WCJB
Plumber offers warning to residents as temperatures drop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures get toward 32 degrees this weekend, plumbers are expecting similar calls like they did during the holiday season, and an emergency call could mean big bucks. Jonny Faupel of Premier Plumbing says to make sure exposed piping, and back flows, especially are covered. According...
Napier: Gators Landed One of Florida's 'Best Players' in Ja'Keem Jackson
Billy Napier believes cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson, an unknown wide receiver recruit one year ago, emerged as one of the best high school players in Florida before signing with the Gators.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Sheriff, other constitutional officers elected with no opposition
Jerry Holland, Jim Overton also won unopposed Friday. The qualifying deadline for Jacksonville’s municipal elections in March has come and gone as of noon Friday, and some candidates have been elected to four-year terms starting in July with no opposition. A number of those candidates are countywide. Sheriff T.K....
JTA: St. Johns River Ferry service suspension getting pushed back
Jacksonville FL — On Thursday, JTA made the announcement that service on the St Johns River Ferry will now be suspended starting January 25th for routine maintenance required by the US Coast Guard. JTA says the maintenance schedule is getting pushed back due to supply chain issues with parts and to reduce the amount of time the ferry is out of service as much as possible.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season
Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food court
Orange Park Mall visitors will no longer see Taco Bell, Moe’s Southwest Grill or Island Dream Italian Ice in the food court due to lease expirations causing the restaurants to leave the mall permanently.
Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak
The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.
2023 QB Depth Charts: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF
Looking at the Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF quarterback depth charts.
'I think God used me as a vessel': Lil Duval talks recovery after accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icon Lil Duval learned a powerful lesson after a scary experience put him in the hospital in July. On July 27, the entertainer, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video of himself being wheeled away on a gurney on his social media. Powell...
