Live Oak, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

southeastagnet.com

Florida NRCS State Technical Committee Meeting is January 18

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida will host a State Technical Committee meeting on January 18, from 9:00am to 12:00pm (EST). The event will provide a report for natural resource and program priorities and USDA decisions and to seek recommendations from Florida agricultural leaders. Chaired by NRCS...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December

The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter. On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name,... The post Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: Effects of the Freeze

Those of you fairly new to Nassau County maybe have not previously encountered a strong freeze lasting for a few days, and have not, until now, seen its aftermath. Looking around now, after the cold Christmastime weather, the results are evident. Dead or injured plants are everywhere!. My friend Susan...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Lauren Fox

4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company

An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall. Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Plumber offers warning to residents as temperatures drop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures get toward 32 degrees this weekend, plumbers are expecting similar calls like they did during the holiday season, and an emergency call could mean big bucks. Jonny Faupel of Premier Plumbing says to make sure exposed piping, and back flows, especially are covered. According...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WOKV

JTA: St. Johns River Ferry service suspension getting pushed back

Jacksonville FL — On Thursday, JTA made the announcement that service on the St Johns River Ferry will now be suspended starting January 25th for routine maintenance required by the US Coast Guard. JTA says the maintenance schedule is getting pushed back due to supply chain issues with parts and to reduce the amount of time the ferry is out of service as much as possible.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season

Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL

