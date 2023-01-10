Over the weekend, “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued to dominate the global box office. However, if you want to look at the theatrical discourse, all anyone could talk about was “M3GAN.” The dancing, killer AI-enhanced robot film was all over social media, with people talking about how silly it is, how it’s surprisingly well-written, and how they wished it was a bit gorier. You see, Universal decided to market this film towards a younger demographic, and in doing so, reduced the rating to PG-13, which left “M3GAN” without the abundance of gore and violence that some horror fans were hoping for. Well, fear not, “M3GAN” stans, your wish might be coming true.

3 DAYS AGO