Hoping to win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions? Tennessee among best places to win
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.35 Billion for Friday's drawing and Tennessee is one of the best places to be a winner thanks to tax structure. Uncle Sam levies a 24% federal tax on winnings, which according to USA Mega would knock $10.8 million off your winnings should you opt for annual payments. Another $5.8 million would be knocked off for additional federal taxes.
Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga...
Ga. lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records
Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees...
ACA continues to press for stricter trotline regulations in Tennessee
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will hold its first meeting of 2023 in Dyersburg Thursday and Friday at the Lannom Center. There will be number of informational sessions (listed below). However members of the American Canoe Association (ACA) are concerned there appears to be no vote scheduled on additional regulations governing trotlines on Tennessee streams - an issue ACA considers a major safety hazard for paddlers.
Tennessee lawmakers want to ban implicit bias training requirements for school personnel
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would prevent schools, colleges, and state institutions from requiring implicit bias training. Implicit bias training, also known as unconscious bias training, is training aimed at helping teachers and others identify biases in thinking which could affect instruction. A clearer definition as stated in the bill is "a training or other educational program designed to expose an individual to biases that the training's or educational program's developer or designer presumes the individual to unconsciously, subconsciously, or unintentionally possess that predispose the individual to be unfairly prejudiced in favor of or against a thing, person, or group to adjust the individual's patterns of thinking in order to eliminate the individual's unconscious bias or prejudice."
Rep. Bobby Wood, longtime state lawmaker from Hamilton County, passes away Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Funeral arrangements have been made for former Tennessee lawmaker Rep. Bobby Wood, who served his constituents in Hamilton County for 28 years, and passed away Thursday morning. There will be a visitation for Bobby Wood on January 16th from 4p.m.-8p.m. at Redemption Point Church in...
Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
Georgia residents to pay more at the pump when gas tax exemption ends Wednesday
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Many Georgia residents Tuesday are scrambling to the pumps, with the state's gas tax exemption ending at midnight Wednesday. And you may be feeling the hurt of increasing gas prices for the rest of 2023. Georgia Governor Kemp signed a law in March 2022 to...
Tennessee bill would allow teachers to carry guns in classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. Rep. Jay Reedy, a Republican, filed HB0041 on Monday. The bill would amend sections of the Tennessee Code relative to having weapons on school property. It would essentially permit schools to adopt a policy that would allow select employees to carry firearms in classrooms.
In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
Willie Nelson's Tennessee residence bought for more than $2 million
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Willie Nelson's house in Tennessee has sold for more than $2 million, FOX News reports. The home is known for influencing the album "Shotgun Willie," the news outlet says. Nelson is one of the most recognized stars in country music: the star even won the...
Nominations open for 58th Annual TWF Conservation Achievement Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF), one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is taking nominations for its 58th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards. TWF's Conservation Achievement Award past winners have included senators, international companies, conservation professionals, and lifelong...
'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
Weather Alert Friday: Breezy & colder with some flurries & snow showers
WEATHER ALERT FRIDAY & FRIDAY NIGHT FOR OUR HIGHER ELEVATIONS DUE TO SNOW SHOWERS. Scattered showers and a few strong storms this evening, then turning colder overnight. Some flurries and higher elevation snow showers are possible during the predawn hours. Low temperatures overnight dropping into the mid/upper 30s. A breezy...
