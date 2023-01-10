ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

James Carroll Crowl, helped others

James Carroll “Jim” Crowl, 82, of Lewes, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, as a result of an accident. Jim was born Jan. 22, 1940, the oldest son of the late Webster and Ruth Crowl. He was born and raised in Street, Md., on his parents’ farm, attended Highland Elementary School, and graduated from North Harford High School.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Alexander Tesluk, enjoyed the outdoors

Alexander Tesluk, 78, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Harbor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Lewes. He was born March 19, 1944, in Salzburg, Austria, son of the late Ivan and Raisa Teslenko. Alexander moved to the United States with his family when he was 5...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Gerald R. Huss, proud veteran

Gerald R. Huss, 74, of Lewes, passed away tragically Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Lewes. He was born March 25, 1948, in Tiffin, Ohio, son of the late Oswald and Bernadine (Elchert) Huss. Gerald built an illustrious career in IT, working for such agencies as the Pentagon, U.S. Treasury Department,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Raymond Eugene Heulitt, family patriarch

Raymond Eugene Heulitt, 72, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Wilmington with his family by his side. He finally succumbed to a multi-year health challenge which saw him return to a life of simple pleasures, and constant family devotion and love. Ray was born March 27, 1950, in Manasquan,...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Academy to present ‘God’s Favorite’ Jan. 20-21

The next production from Sussex Academy high school, Neil Simon’s “God’s Favorite,” will be presented at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, and 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown. A modern take on the biblical book of Job, “God’s Favorite” tells...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Charles Johnson, Lewes native

Charles (Michael) Johnson, 68, of Westminster, Md., passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in the care of hospice after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born Sept. 29, 1954, in Lewes, but spent his later years in Gaithersburg, Md., and Westminster. Michael graduated from Cape Henlopen High School...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Steven C. Swann, Millsboro resident

Steven C. Swann, 67, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at home in the care of his devoted wife, Susan and VITAS Hospice. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to VITAS Hospice, 30265 Commerce Dr., Ste. 202, Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements provided...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Ruth C. Williams, devoted wife

Ruth C. Williams, 72, of Milford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at The Milford Place in Milford. Ruth was born June 16, 1950, in Durham, N.C., to her parents Maxwell A. Cook, U.S. Army retired, and Edna Ruth (Thomas) Cook. Ruth supported her husband, Richard Williams, during his military...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Carolyn Tribbitt Thielemann, Dallas Cowboys fan

Carolyn (Carole) Tribbitt Thielemann, 76, of Millsboro, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Seaford Center-Genesis in Seaford. Carole was born in Talbot County, Md., to the late Ralph Tribbitt and the late Elizabeth (Steen) Tribbitt. She was a graduate of Millsboro High School. Over...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Houston-White Co. thrived in Millsboro

Houston-White Co. was a mill and basket company founded in the late 19th century that thrived in the early 20th century in Millsboro. The large campus was located off Washington Street/Main Street and Monroe Street along the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Today, the site is across from Millsboro Town Hall and home to Brandywine Village Apartments, First Shore Federal and Tidemark Federal Credit Union. Houston-White was incorporated in 1905 by Sen. Henry Houston and William White. As the lumber business grew, they expanded their reach throughout the entire Eastern Seaboard and furthered their operations with a second mill in Lumberton, N.C. It wasn’t before they discovered a unique method of making agricultural baskets that would have a major impact on agricultural shipping throughout the entire United States.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING-19721 PRINCE ST-REHOBOTH BEACH

19721 Prince Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 - Nice single-wide in desirable Camelot Meadows. Only two traffic lights into downtown Rehoboth, conveniently located just off of Route 1, you'll have access to everything Rehoboth Beach and the surrounding area has to offer! Home to fantastic beaches and tons of shopping, this is the prime location for any resident in Sussex County. Used by owners as 2nd home for many years. 3 bedrooms 1-1/2 baths with three-season room with a/c and outlets for a heater. Also has an outside shower and nice shed. Whether you are looking for a new permanent residence or a summer get-away - this home would be perfect! All offers are subject to Park approval.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Joseph E. Justice, NASCAR fan

Joseph E. Justice, 54, of Dagsboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford from complications of diabetes. He was born Dec. 19, 1968, in Philadelphia, Pa., a son of the late Morris “Cap” E. Justice and Sara (Grubb) Justice. Joey worked as a truck...
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13

Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Jeanne Danko, devout Catholic, volunteer

Jeanne Danko of Ocean View passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro after a long illness with dementia. She was born Dec. 24, 1938, in Carbondale, W.Va., daughter of the late Sam and Mary Jane Lazarus, and sister of the late Antionette Lazarus of Delmar, Md.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Cape Gazette

Gaia’s Organic Grocery opens on Forgotten Mile

Is there still a natural living and organic food store behind Bin 66 on the Forgotten Mile outside Rehoboth Beach? Yes, but it’s got a new name and new owners. Beginning with the turn of the calendar to 2023, Good Earth Market became Gaia’s Organic Grocery, and is now under the ownership of Kevin and Wendy Morris.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva

Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
DELMAR, DE
Cape Gazette

Reading the Gazette aboard the Viking Venus with great friends

Lewes residents Mary Jane and Tom Deets, Cathy Stanzione, Anne Donick, Sara Ford, Steve Stanzione, and friends Eileen Kochanasz and Fran Murphy shared a copy of the Cape Gazette while dining at Manfredi's, an Italian specialty restaurant on board the Viking Venus in October. The two-week cruise, Trade Routes of the Middle Ages, made stops in the ports of Amsterdam, Bruges, LeHavre, Portsmouth, Falmouth, Porto, Granada and Murcia and culminated in Barcelona. Each and every stop offered unique and memorable experiences, but what really made this trip so special for these Gazette readers was sharing it firsthand with dear friends! Before embarking in Bergen, Norway, the Stanziones also experienced an amazing four days in Reykavik, Iceland.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Crushers taking over Port 251 space in Rehoboth Beach

Crabs, crushes and ice cream are summer staples in the Cape Region, and Rehoboth Beach’s newest restaurant venture will be featuring all three beginning this spring. Local restaurateur Bryan Derrickson recently announced he would be opening Crushers in the restaurant space on Rehoboth Avenue that has been Port 251 for the past few summers. In addition to Crushers, Derrickson announced Cup’r Cone would be opening an ice cream stand in the small building on the opposite side of the parking lot.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy