FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastWinter Garden, FL
porthole.com
Brightline Shares An Inside Look Of Orlando station
Brightline, the high-speed intercity rail that provides quick access between Miami and West Palm Beach, has revealed a first look at its up-and-coming Orlando Station located at Orlando International Airport. Guests looking to travel to Disney for the day can book a reservation and greet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a matter of time!
bungalower
MCO ranked as the worst airport in the country by random travel website
The Orlando International Airport was just ranked as the worst airport for travel in 2022, according to Family Destinations Guide (Website), a review site that helps families to plan vacations. According to their press release, the website based its rankings on data taken from The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, including...
disneytips.com
Disney World Is Left Behind as Brightline Works to Open Its New Orlando Station
Arriving at the Walt Disney World Resort is a breeze, with the Orlando International Airport located only about 35 minutes from hotels and theme parks. Ground transportation chosen by Guests after they land at the airport, however, can really make or break the amount of time it takes to arrive at their Resort.
southfloridareporter.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama
Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
disneytips.com
Weather Restrictions Have Caused This Walt Disney World Park to Close For the Weekend
Florida is no stranger to abrupt changes in the weather, and native Floridians are never surprised by this phenomenon. Quick showers that are soon replaced by rain, a few days of cold weather, and hurricane warnings out of the blue are simply par for the course for the Sunshine State.
New York Couple Goes to 'Disney World' for the Day on Epic Whirlwind Trip
They really packed it all in!
mynews13.com
Disney World to modify park pass requirement for passholders
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders in the coming months, the company announced Tuesday. Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders. Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing...
mynews13.com
Legoland Florida debuts Pirate River Quest attraction
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida is opening a new attraction that will take visitors on a pirate-themed adventure through the canals of Cypress Gardens. Pirate River Quest opens at Legoland Florida on Thursday. The boat ride takes passengers through the canals of Cypress Gardens. They'll be part of...
Disney World announces opening date for new Tron Lightcycle ride
A new ride based on the sci-fi "TRON" franchise will be coming to Disney World this spring.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
Bay News 9
Disney World unions recommend members reject latest wage offer
ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of negotiations with Disney World on a new contract, the unions representing thousands of Disney workers are recommending that its members reject the company’s latest offer. What You Need To Know. STCU, a coalition of six unions representing thousands of Disney World workers,...
Flights delayed and canceled at Orlando International Airport after FAA nationwide system failure
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration was impacted by technical issues Wednesday morning that impacted flights across the country. The issues caused a two-hour ground stop at Orlando International Airport. An FAA spokesperson released the following statement:. “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions...
mynews13.com
Stetson Mansion celebrates 'Christmas Spectacular!'
DELAND, Fla. — Step foot on to a property where one of the first luxury homes built during the 19th Century was built right here in Florida. The Stetson Mansion, vacation home and winter estate to famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson, is our destination in this week’s Florida on a Tankful.
A 7,000 lb Orca Whale Washed Up On A Florida Shore & She Was Transported To SeaWorld (PHOTOS)
A massive orca whale washed up on a Florida shore on January 11. The female was found dead at the south end of Jungle Hut Beach in Flagler County, located on the Palm Coast. Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, as well as SeaWorld staff members, assisted the animal and transported her to Orlando.
Bay News 9
Disney sets dates for return of ‘Happily Ever After,’ end of ‘Harmonious’
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has revealed when fan-favorite fireworks show “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom as well as when “Harmonious” will end its run at EPCOT. What You Need To Know. "Happily Ever After" returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3.
allears.net
Is This NEW Universal Patent a CLUE About Epic Universe?
Universal Studios is building a THIRD theme park — Epic Universe — that will be home to new lands, attractions, restaurants, and so much more. We’ve been keeping tabs on the construction progress of the new park, and, it appears Universal has filed yet another patent that could be for Epic Universe.
mynews13.com
New restaurant at ICON Park features Carolina-style barbecue
ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter how you rub it, barbecue hits the spot — when done just right. A new restaurant in Orlando’s tourist district is bringing a particular part of the South to Orlando. Ole Red at ICON Park has some Southern cuisine, but if you're...
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
