Orlando, FL

porthole.com

Brightline Shares An Inside Look Of Orlando station

Brightline, the high-speed intercity rail that provides quick access between Miami and West Palm Beach, has revealed a first look at its up-and-coming Orlando Station located at Orlando International Airport. Guests looking to travel to Disney for the day can book a reservation and greet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a matter of time!
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

MCO ranked as the worst airport in the country by random travel website

The Orlando International Airport was just ranked as the worst airport for travel in 2022, according to Family Destinations Guide (Website), a review site that helps families to plan vacations. According to their press release, the website based its rankings on data taken from The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, including...
ORLANDO, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama

Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Disney World to modify park pass requirement for passholders

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders in the coming months, the company announced Tuesday. Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders. Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Legoland Florida debuts Pirate River Quest attraction

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida is opening a new attraction that will take visitors on a pirate-themed adventure through the canals of Cypress Gardens. Pirate River Quest opens at Legoland Florida on Thursday. The boat ride takes passengers through the canals of Cypress Gardens. They'll be part of...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Bay News 9

Disney World unions recommend members reject latest wage offer

ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of negotiations with Disney World on a new contract, the unions representing thousands of Disney workers are recommending that its members reject the company’s latest offer. What You Need To Know. STCU, a coalition of six unions representing thousands of Disney World workers,...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Stetson Mansion celebrates 'Christmas Spectacular!'

DELAND, Fla. — Step foot on to a property where one of the first luxury homes built during the 19th Century was built right here in Florida. The Stetson Mansion, vacation home and winter estate to famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson, is our destination in this week’s Florida on a Tankful.
DELAND, FL
allears.net

Is This NEW Universal Patent a CLUE About Epic Universe?

Universal Studios is building a THIRD theme park — Epic Universe — that will be home to new lands, attractions, restaurants, and so much more. We’ve been keeping tabs on the construction progress of the new park, and, it appears Universal has filed yet another patent that could be for Epic Universe.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

New restaurant at ICON Park features Carolina-style barbecue

ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter how you rub it, barbecue hits the spot — when done just right. A new restaurant in Orlando’s tourist district is bringing a particular part of the South to Orlando. Ole Red at ICON Park has some Southern cuisine, but if you're...
ORLANDO, FL

