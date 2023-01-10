‘New level of fear’: Car crashes, shots fired in daytime at American Tobacco Campus in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Two police officers on Thursday shot a man near the Duke Manor Apartments in Durham after tracking him down from a hit-and-run outside a Front Street hotel. Around 3 a.m., officers were conducting patrols at a hotel on Front Street when they noticed a man sleeping in a vehicle. When officers woke him up, he started the car and put it in reverse, in an attempt to flee the scene.

