‘New level of fear’: Car crashes, shots fired in daytime at American Tobacco Campus in Durham

My Fox 8
2 Durham police officers involved in non-fatal shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning, according to officials. Police said this began around 3 a.m., when officers saw a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street. When officers went to check on the man,...
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
cbs17
Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
WRAL
Man found dead in Chapel Hill homicide
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are looking into a homicide on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Heritage Circle around 2:30 p.m.. They found a man's body. Investigators do not believe the area is under any threat. Police did not have details surrounding...
cbs17
WRAL
Durham police shoot at stolen SUV, hitting man who fled hit-and-run
DURHAM, N.C. — Two police officers on Thursday shot a man near the Duke Manor Apartments in Durham after tracking him down from a hit-and-run outside a Front Street hotel. Around 3 a.m., officers were conducting patrols at a hotel on Front Street when they noticed a man sleeping in a vehicle. When officers woke him up, he started the car and put it in reverse, in an attempt to flee the scene.
cbs17
State offers $25,000 reward for info about fatal stabbing of Apex man in Atlantic Beach
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are offering a $25,000 reward for information related to the fatal stabbing of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach. Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of Randall Joseph Miller nearly five months ago.
cbs17
Raleigh has ‘disturbing’ trend of more kids getting a hold of guns, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s police chief says the city is seeing more children committing crimes with guns. “We’re seeing that it’s trending up which is very disturbing,” said Chief Estella Patterson. Patterson said it’s a trend her department wants to slow down. Raleigh...
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on Greensboro murder cold case
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro. The State is seeking information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. In June 2017, investigators responded […]
cbs17
Cooper announces reward in 2018 shooting death of Henderson man
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State leaders are offering up to $25,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a 2018 murder in Vance County, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday. In the late evening of Feb. 22, 2018, 22-year-old...
cbs17
Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
Box trucks crash in Knightdale, spilling contents onto roadway
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Two box trucks were involved in a crash Thursday, with one truck spilling its contents all over the ground. The crash was reported before 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Bethlehem Road and Old Faison Road in Knightdale. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 9...
Former Rocky Mount officer charged with selling cocaine
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News Linc Oshea Brooks was arrested Wednesday. Stone said Brooks had 9.5 ounces of cocaine and resisted arrest. Brooks was...
Raleigh police chief addresses increase in crime, access to firearms
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke publicly Wednesday afternoon about violent crime stats in the fourth quarter of 2022. Speaking at the Raleigh Police Department Southwest District, Patterson said the number of teenager suspects involved in violent crimes is of particular concern. In the last three months, Patterson said about 30 aggravated assaults have been connected to juveniles who gained access to firearms.
State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder
HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
sandhillssentinel.com
Teen injured in shooting at Aberdeen home
The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning. Someone shot into a home in the 100 block of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen and hit a teenager shortly after 4:30 a.m. “Responding deputies located a 17-year-old juvenile inside the residence who had sustained a...
cbs17
Car crashes on Raleigh’s Western Blvd, hits fire hydrant and utility pole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole overnight in Raleigh, according to police. This happened just before midnight near Western Blvd. and Heather Drive. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital.
Real estate scam weasels more than $30K from Durham man who thought he bought long-time dream
CAVEAT EMPTOR: Looking to buy a new home? Don't let this real estate scam fool you.
abc45.com
Additional Arrest Made in July Burlington Homicide
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested 46-year-old James Donavan Rowell from his residence in Burlington. This marks the second arrest made in connection with the July 5 homicide of Tracy Dion Brown. Tracy Brown, a 54-year-old male was found deceased after Police were alerted to an unconscious male lying in the yard of a Foster Street residence.
