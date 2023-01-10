ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Amsterdam high school students arrested after incident

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DRZ3_0k9pYRIn00

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Montgomery police report the arrests of two juveniles on January 9. The two individuals were reportedly involved in an altercation outside of Amsterdam high school.

VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside

On January 9, around 11:30 a.m., a male student, 17 at Amsterdam high school was involved in a brief physical altercation with another student, 15 outside of the main school building. Police report the pair were quickly separated when the younger student pulled out a knife. Officers explain the younger student then left the school while the assigned Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to detain the older student who initiated the altercation. Officers report the older student also had a knife though it was not displayed or used in the incident. Police report they later found the younger student at a residence in Amsterdam.

Officers report both juveniles were taken into custody and charged with the offenses below. Both were issued juvenile appearance tickets and released to their parent and/or guardian. Both juveniles are scheduled to appear at Montgomery County probation at a later date.

Troy man arrested for possessing Hallucinogen drug

Charges for juvenile, 17

  • Third degree attempted assault
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

Charges for juvenile, 15

  • Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third degree attempted assault
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing

A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

923+ drivers ticketed through South Colonie Central School District bus stop arm cameras

Albany County-area school districts now have an extra tool in their arsenal for drivers who just don’t get the hint when school buses and their flashing red lights illuminate local roadways. South Colonie Central School District was the first to install stop arm cameras to all their buses this Fall semester. They hope the tickets now arriving in mailboxes will make drivers think twice before passing a school bus.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

RCSO: Inmate attempts to murder corrections officer

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An inmate at the Rensselaer County Jail allegedly tried to murder a correctional officer, beating the officer and strangling him unconscious, deputies say. Matthew Fluty, formerly of Troy, now faces several different charges. The event occurred on the evening of January 4. Deputies say that...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — A 24-year-old man from Bennington was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 96 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone while conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off at around 6:30 p.m. Police...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
WRGB

Truck crashes near scene of federal investigation in Colonie

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Colonie Police responded to a crash on Albany Street. CBS 6 cameras captured footage of a U-Haul truck that had collided with a utility pole. The National Grid website is not showing any outages related to this collision. An officer on the scene tells a CBS...
COLONIE, NY
kslnewsradio.com

Suspect killed after fleeing police in Saratoga Springs

LEHI, Utah — What started as a traffic stop in Lehi resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight. According to Lehi Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 East Main Street but the vehicle fled. Lehi PD pursued the suspect and called on Saratoga Police Department to assist.
LEHI, UT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy