Al-Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo will earn another £175m on top of £175m-a-year deal to promote Saudi 2030 World Cup bid
AL-NASSR have denied Cristiano Ronaldo will earn an extra £175million by promoting Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid. The veteran Portuguese forward signed for Al-Nassr last month after being axed by Manchester United. Ronaldo, 37, penned an astonishing two-year, £175m-a-season contract with the Saudi Pro League side. But...
PSG wage bill is football's highest-ever after Lionel Messi signing
There was a 45 per cent leap in the French club's wage expenditure after they signed Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and others at the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign.
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Contract Extension: Italian Press Reveals Salary Argentine Would Make Staying at PSG
The reported contract extension between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain appears to be a matter of when and not if the two parties can reach an agreement. One of the hold-ups is agreeing on a salary (along with term on the contract), but La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Messi would earn €40 million per year if he extends his contract with the French giants.
The Jewish Press
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man
A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
Ronaldo left off FIFA award list headed by Messi, Mbappé
Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the the 14-player shortlist for the annual Best FIFA Men's Player award for the first time, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé among those selected
Cristiano Ronaldo's debut vs. PSG, Messi sees over 2 million online ticket requests - sources
Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance in Saudi Arabia against PSG led to over 2 million online requests for tickets, sources have told ESPN.
Lionel Messi EQUALS Cristiano Ronaldo for most goals in Top 5 European leagues with 696 – but does it 88 games QUICKER
LIONEL MESSI has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 696 goals for clubs in Europe's top five leagues. The Argentine bagged his latest strike in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 victory over Angers last night. Messi, 35, achieved the feat on his return to club action following his World Cup triumph last month.
France 24
French football boss faces calls to resign after Zidane comments
The head of the French Football Federation's (FFF) national ethics committee has called for the governing body's president Noel Le Graet to step down from his role. Patrick Anton made the comments on Tuesday, a day after Le Graet apologised to France great Zinedine Zidane for remarks about the former Real Madrid coach which drew the ire of players, politicians and the Spanish club.
Liverpool suffer new blow with World Cup hero Sofyan Amrabat set to snub transfer in favour of Atletico Madrid move
LIVERPOOL target Sofyan Amrabat wants to join Atletico Madrid, according to reports. The Moroccan played an integral role during his side's amazing run at the World Cup in Qatar. With Fiorentina star Amrabat a key cog in the heart of midfield, Morocco became the first African side ever to reach...
Yardbarker
Last hope for Karim Benzema and France extinguished
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema will not return to the international scene, despite reports that he might have reconsidered his decision to retire, announced on the 19th of December. That hinged on the future of the French national team, which has been placed in the hands of Didier Deschamps. French...
FOX Sports
Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
Emmanuel Macron 'wades into Zinedine Zidane 'phone call' row'
Le Graet claimed he 'wouldn't even have taken Zidane's call' if the 1998 World Cup winner enquired about replacing Didier Deschamps as France's manager.
Yardbarker
Internacional president confirms interest in Juventus star
Angel di Maria joined Juventus in the summer on a one-year deal and the attacker could leave the club at the end of this season. He has been injury-prone and seemed to have accepted the offer to improve his chances of being called up by Argentina for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Sporting News
PSG fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in Ligue 1, Champions League, Coupe de France
Lionel Messi, Kyilan Mbappe, and Neymar form one of the world's most formidable attacking units, and those three superstars will hope to lift PSG to new heights through the 2022/23 season. The minimum expectation is to win the domestic double every season (Ligue 1 and Coupe de France) given the...
kalkinemedia.com
Courtois heroics help Madrid beat Valencia to reach Super Cup final
Thibaut Courtois was the hero for Real Madrid as they beat Valencia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Riyadh on Wednesday to reach the Spanish Super Cup final. The reigning Super Cup champions were below their best again amid a difficult start to 2023, but Courtois excelled, making crucial saves and then decisively denying Jose Gaya in the shootout.
Chicharito, Carlos Vela and Alan Pulido weigh in on future of Mexican soccer
Chicharito, Carlos Vela and Alan Pulido discuss Mexico's search for a new coach after El Tri's disappointing World Cup performance.
game-news24.com
Al-Nasr says Ronaldo won’t be ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s world cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s 2030 World Cup bid. That’s explained in a statement from a club: “The club”. Al-Nasr FC want to clarify that, contrary to the media reports, signing a contract with Al-Nasr does not make a lot of money for a World Cup bid. The focus of Ronaldos is on Al Nasr, and working with teammates to help the club succeed.
FOX Sports
Inter beats Parma 2-1 in Italian Cup with extra-time goal
MILAN (AP) — Francesco Acerbi scored with a long, looping header in extra time as defending champion Inter Milan beat second-division club Parma 2-1 Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Acerbi spotted Gianluigi Buffon on the ground and headed in a rebound from near the edge of the...
Yardbarker
Official – Inter Milan Youngster Mattia Sangalli Joins Trento On Loan For Rest Of Season
Young Inter midfielder Mattia Sangalli has joined Serie C side Trento on loan for the rest of the current season. This is confirmed in an official announcement by the Trentian club, via FCInterNews, which notes that the 20-year-old will play for the side for the rest of the season, after he had spent the first part of the season on loan with Lecco.
Sochaux refuse to move Caen game forward following death of Stephane Moulin's wife
Caen's owner has hit out in an angry Twitter response after Sochaux refused to postpone a match following the death of Caen manager Stephane Moulin's wife Armelle.
