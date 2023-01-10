ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Lionel Messi Contract Extension: Italian Press Reveals Salary Argentine Would Make Staying at PSG

The reported contract extension between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain appears to be a matter of when and not if the two parties can reach an agreement. One of the hold-ups is agreeing on a salary (along with term on the contract), but La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Messi would earn €‎40 million per year if he extends his contract with the French giants.
The Jewish Press

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man

A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
France 24

French football boss faces calls to resign after Zidane comments

The head of the French Football Federation's (FFF) national ethics committee has called for the governing body's president Noel Le Graet to step down from his role. Patrick Anton made the comments on Tuesday, a day after Le Graet apologised to France great Zinedine Zidane for remarks about the former Real Madrid coach which drew the ire of players, politicians and the Spanish club.
Yardbarker

Last hope for Karim Benzema and France extinguished

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema will not return to the international scene, despite reports that he might have reconsidered his decision to retire, announced on the 19th of December. That hinged on the future of the French national team, which has been placed in the hands of Didier Deschamps. French...
FOX Sports

Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
Yardbarker

Internacional president confirms interest in Juventus star

Angel di Maria joined Juventus in the summer on a one-year deal and the attacker could leave the club at the end of this season. He has been injury-prone and seemed to have accepted the offer to improve his chances of being called up by Argentina for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Sporting News

PSG fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in Ligue 1, Champions League, Coupe de France

Lionel Messi, Kyilan Mbappe, and Neymar form one of the world's most formidable attacking units, and those three superstars will hope to lift PSG to new heights through the 2022/23 season. The minimum expectation is to win the domestic double every season (Ligue 1 and Coupe de France) given the...
kalkinemedia.com

Courtois heroics help Madrid beat Valencia to reach Super Cup final

Thibaut Courtois was the hero for Real Madrid as they beat Valencia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Riyadh on Wednesday to reach the Spanish Super Cup final. The reigning Super Cup champions were below their best again amid a difficult start to 2023, but Courtois excelled, making crucial saves and then decisively denying Jose Gaya in the shootout.
game-news24.com

Al-Nasr says Ronaldo won’t be ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s world cup bid

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s 2030 World Cup bid. That’s explained in a statement from a club: “The club”. Al-Nasr FC want to clarify that, contrary to the media reports, signing a contract with Al-Nasr does not make a lot of money for a World Cup bid. The focus of Ronaldos is on Al Nasr, and working with teammates to help the club succeed.
FOX Sports

Inter beats Parma 2-1 in Italian Cup with extra-time goal

MILAN (AP) — Francesco Acerbi scored with a long, looping header in extra time as defending champion Inter Milan beat second-division club Parma 2-1 Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Acerbi spotted Gianluigi Buffon on the ground and headed in a rebound from near the edge of the...
Yardbarker

Official – Inter Milan Youngster Mattia Sangalli Joins Trento On Loan For Rest Of Season

Young Inter midfielder Mattia Sangalli has joined Serie C side Trento on loan for the rest of the current season. This is confirmed in an official announcement by the Trentian club, via FCInterNews, which notes that the 20-year-old will play for the side for the rest of the season, after he had spent the first part of the season on loan with Lecco.

