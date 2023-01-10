ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swarthmore, PA

Fulton Theatre Presents ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

Fulton Theatre announces the opening of The Play That Goes Wrong with previews scheduled Jan. 17 & 18, an opening night of Jan. 19, and closing Feb. 12, 2023. This smash hit farce presents the Cornley Drama Society as they perform The Murder at Haversham Manor. As the amateur drama society presents its new play things begin to go wrong, one thing after another. It’s everything you never wanted in a show: an unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead, and actors that trip over everything; their lines, set pieces, and each other.
LANCASTER, PA
Barnette Hosts Food Drive on Saturday

Kathy Barnette is teaming up with ABC Urgent Care to host a non-perishable food drive on Saturday, January 14, between Noon and 2 PM. Food will be distributed at:. ABC Urgent Care, 1010 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. “Like many Pennsylvanians, I have vivid memories of standing in front of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

