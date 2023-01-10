Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police looking for suspect who broke into students' cars in downtown Detroit
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Second District are asking for help from the public to ID the person wanted in connection with a series of crimes in downtown Detroit.
Irate woman trashes Detroit gas station after clerk refuses to let her use the phone
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Harper Woods woman turned a gas station into a disaster zone in Detroit after she became irate and started tearing down shelves of food and other items Wednesday morning. A gas station clerk said the woman caused more than $20,000 in damage with the entire...
74-year-old woman missing in Detroit, may be driving silver/gray Ford Escape
Police are asking for help from the public in the case of a missing 74-year-old Detroit woman who hasn’t been in touch with her family since Tuesday.
2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
Thieves steal 4 dogs, ransack animal shelter on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four dogs were stolen out of their cages from a shelter on Detroit's east side. "The unknown is like the worst, you don't know what they're doing with them, are they going to hurt them?" said Judy Jones. The dogs were stolen on video, in full...
Man wraps arms around neck of walking Birmingham woman, demands her purse, officials say
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A woman’s purse was stolen while walking in Birmingham last week just after she closed her business, officials report. At about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, a 64-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted by a male, who then stole her purse and fled. According to authorities,...
Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building
DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
New stats show Detroit car thefts rose 45% in 2022
Car thefts in Detroit are on the rise, according to annual crime statistics. In 2022, the amount of vehicles that were reported stolen jumped by 45%.
Detroit people search for suspect after Eastern Market vehicle break-ins
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted for breaking into multiple vehicles at Detroit's Eastern Market last month. The break-ins happened around 11:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve at 1551 Winder. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Carvana’s dealer license revoked in Michigan
NOVI, Mich. – Carvana concerns have forced a state investigation, and new information Thursday suggests the used car megastore is without a license here in Michigan. The cool, high-tech, no-hassle way to buy a car, had Alicia Owens in awe during her car delivery in Novi, capturing it all on video. Since then, she says she’s had nothing but problems.
Detroit police release year-end crime totals
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department released its year-end totals on the number of crimes happening in the city.Data shows violent crimes saw a decline last year, while other crimes like burglary and carjacking are on the rise. "Juveniles are engaging in more violent crimes we're seeing teenagers as young as 14 and 15 engaging in violent crimes," said Police Chief James White.In 2021, there were 1,064 non-fatal shootings, compared to 959 in 2022."There's been an 11% reduction in part one violent crime over the last year," White said during a press conference.Burglaries in the city saw 789 more last...
Police investigating smash-and-grab at weed operation on Detroit's east side
A smash-and-grab on Detroit’s east side exposed an apparent marijuana growing operation after the suspects a giant hole was left in the side of the building.
Suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting tried running victim off the road over lane dispute
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting after a dispute between drivers turned violent, with one vehicle attempting to run another off the road at times. The incident unfolded early Wednesday morning at the northbound Southfield Freeway exit ramp onto eastbound I-96, Police got a...
17-year-old facing 5 felonies for fleeing cops in Macomb County while driving stolen car, police say
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County is facing five felony charges after fleeing police in a stolen car and being in possession of an unregistered gun, police said. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
Man found shot to death in Pontiac; suspect sought
An investigation is underway into the slaying of a 31-year-old Pontiac man, found dead in an apartment Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. He’d been shot multiple times.
Man found shot to death in Pontiac apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are looking for the shooter after a man was killed inside a Pontiac apartment Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found the 31-year-old man's body when they responded to the 60 block of Surrey Lane around 3:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.
