(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department released its year-end totals on the number of crimes happening in the city.Data shows violent crimes saw a decline last year, while other crimes like burglary and carjacking are on the rise. "Juveniles are engaging in more violent crimes we're seeing teenagers as young as 14 and 15 engaging in violent crimes," said Police Chief James White.In 2021, there were 1,064 non-fatal shootings, compared to 959 in 2022."There's been an 11% reduction in part one violent crime over the last year," White said during a press conference.Burglaries in the city saw 789 more last...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO