2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building

DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
Carvana’s dealer license revoked in Michigan

NOVI, Mich. – Carvana concerns have forced a state investigation, and new information Thursday suggests the used car megastore is without a license here in Michigan. The cool, high-tech, no-hassle way to buy a car, had Alicia Owens in awe during her car delivery in Novi, capturing it all on video. Since then, she says she’s had nothing but problems.
Detroit police release year-end crime totals

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department released its year-end totals on the number of crimes happening in the city.Data shows violent crimes saw a decline last year, while other crimes like burglary and carjacking are on the rise. "Juveniles are engaging in more violent crimes we're seeing teenagers as young as 14 and 15 engaging in violent crimes," said Police Chief James White.In 2021, there were 1,064 non-fatal shootings, compared to 959 in 2022."There's been an 11% reduction in part one violent crime over the last year," White said during a press conference.Burglaries in the city saw 789 more last...
Man found shot to death in Pontiac apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are looking for the shooter after a man was killed inside a Pontiac apartment Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found the 31-year-old man's body when they responded to the 60 block of Surrey Lane around 3:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.
