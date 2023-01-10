ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Does the Family Tree of 'Finding Your Roots' Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Include a Wife?

Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a man who wears many hats. He is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University as well as an author, literary critic, and historian, to name a few. As the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, Henry takes on the title of genealogist while helping celebrities locate the hidden branches of their family trees.
The Independent

‘The golden door was not wide open’: Ken Burns documentary examines Holocaust response in US

American filmmaker Ken Burns explores the response to the Holocaust in the United States in his new documentary.This trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the three-part miniseries, simply titled The US and the Holocaust.His documentary examines the events leading up to and during one of history’s darkest times, and what Americans really were aware of.It also casts a light on the roles that eugenics, racism, xenophobia, and antisemitism played during this crisis.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lizzo wants to collaborate with Adele on the fluteAuschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthdayEmpire of Light: Sam Mendes and Olivia Coleman say mental health has ‘weird stigma’
ARTnews

Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KVCR NEWS

In praise of being late: The upside of spurning the clock

Are you, like me, chronically late? Do you squeeze in "one more thing" before you leave home, only to lose track of time? Do you frequently show up to meetings or gatherings 15 minutes or more after you intended?. Have you been told by your friends and family that you're...
KVCR NEWS

Pico Iyer's 'The Half Known Life' upends the conventional travel genre

A mesmerizing collection of essays that vividly recalls sojourns to mostly contentious yet fabled realms, Pico Iyer's The Half Known Life upends the conventional travel genre by offering a paradoxical investigation of paradise. Iyer's deeply reflective explorations at once affirm and challenge the French philosopher Blaise Pascal's statement that "All...
KVCR NEWS

What's the #1 thing to change to be happier? A top happiness researcher weighs in

ARI SHAPIRO, BYLINE: If you could change one thing about your life in order to become a happier person, what do you think would make the biggest difference - money, job, relationships, health, something else? Well, Dr. Robert Waldinger is director of the world's longest-running scientific study of happiness. And his research offers a real answer to this question backed up by data. He's co-author of a new book called "The Good Life." Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
KVCR NEWS

Anti-fatness keeps fat people on the margins, says Aubrey Gordon

Every January, it seems the topics of weight and size come up over and over. New Year's resolutions to go to the gym, to eat differently, to lose weight. They're the kind of conversations that writer and podcast host Aubrey Gordon knows all too well, ones that she says are rooted in anti-fatness.
nftplazas.com

Art Blocks Friendship Bracelets Make Waves on Opensea

This year is off to a friendly start as Art Blocks‘ free-to-mint Friendship Bracelets have reached the top spot on OpenSea. The 38,413-piece collection features images of friendship bracelets and has proven to be a hit with fans, recording the highest 24-hour trading volumes for January 10, 2023. The...
KVCR NEWS

3 key takeaways on the Seattle schools lawsuit against big tech

The impact of social media on kids is again under sharp scrutiny. State and federal officials are investigating whether children and teens are more vulnerable to social media addiction and messaging that promotes dangerous habits such as self harm and disordered eating. Now, schools are ringing alarm bells. Seattle Public...
SEATTLE, WA
TheConversationAU

'Something that happens in fiction': romance writer Susan Meachen's fake death reminds us 'the author' is a construct

2023 may have peaked early for those of us who are fascinated by online literary controversies and fakes: Cat Person, Bad Art Friend, #ReceptioGate. Two-and-a-half years ago, a Facebook post announced the death by suicide of the indie romance author Susan Meachen. But on January 6 this year, Meachen herself appeared on Facebook and Twitter, quipping “reports of my death are greatly exaggerated”. It’s unclear exactly what happened - in part because the story revolves around accusations of fake news and fake identities, so it’s hard to pin down who said what. What we know is that someone referring to Meachen...
TENNESSEE STATE
babyboomers.com

A Peek Into the Exciting Life of a Baby Boomer

Available on Amazon, below is an excerpt from the new book My Pursuit of Happiness: The Exciting Life of a Baby Boomer. Starting with my roots and the day I was born, at the start of the baby boomers generation, this biography documents the exciting journey of my life, my family, my native Frisian home and my three home countries Germany and later Switzerland and the USA.
KVCR NEWS

Growing up during the pandemic: What that means for kids' microbes

Anyone who has parented through COVID has probably wondered how the pandemic might affect their kids long term. Well, now researchers are looking into how the pandemic may have affected children's exposure to microbes that can benefit them, whether they've had COVID or not. NPR's Julie Depenbrock has the story.
KVCR NEWS

Disney employees must return to work in office for at least 4 days a week, CEO says

Disney employees must return to the office at least four days a week, CEO Bob Iger said in a company-wide email this week. "As I've been meeting with teams throughout the company over the past few months, I've been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with," Iger said, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.
sheenmagazine.com

Dr. Joan Samuels-Dennis Discusses Recovery, Reconciliation, and Forgiveness

Canadian psychotherapist Dr. Joan Samuels-Dennis, Ph.D., is an award-winning speaker and authority on trauma recovery, reconciliation, and forgiveness. Joan has specialized in promoting the mental health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities for over a decade through her groundbreaking trauma recovery strategy, The Forgiveness Method. What motivates you daily?
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy