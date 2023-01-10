Read full article on original website
Does the Family Tree of 'Finding Your Roots' Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Include a Wife?
Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a man who wears many hats. He is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University as well as an author, literary critic, and historian, to name a few. As the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, Henry takes on the title of genealogist while helping celebrities locate the hidden branches of their family trees.
‘The golden door was not wide open’: Ken Burns documentary examines Holocaust response in US
American filmmaker Ken Burns explores the response to the Holocaust in the United States in his new documentary.This trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the three-part miniseries, simply titled The US and the Holocaust.His documentary examines the events leading up to and during one of history’s darkest times, and what Americans really were aware of.It also casts a light on the roles that eugenics, racism, xenophobia, and antisemitism played during this crisis.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lizzo wants to collaborate with Adele on the fluteAuschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthdayEmpire of Light: Sam Mendes and Olivia Coleman say mental health has ‘weird stigma’
Jewish litigators take aim at critical race theory with new initiative
A public interest law firm focused on protecting Jewish civil rights has taken aim at Critical Race Theory. The Deborah Project (TDP), a public interest law firm dedicated since 2016 to protecting Jewish civil rights in the American educational system, recently announced that it will hire more litigation attorneys thanks to a generous donation.
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
These Americans left church behind during the pandemic
A new survey from AEI and NORC at the University of Chicago explored how the COVID-19 pandemic shifted Americans’ religious habits
In praise of being late: The upside of spurning the clock
Are you, like me, chronically late? Do you squeeze in "one more thing" before you leave home, only to lose track of time? Do you frequently show up to meetings or gatherings 15 minutes or more after you intended?. Have you been told by your friends and family that you're...
Black people and the rest of the nation differ on what kind of racism harms Black America more
While most Black Americans focus on the structural issues, the rest of the country sees it a bit differently. While Black people say that structural racism is worse for them, other groups are more focused on the attention-grabbing, viral Karen moments, according to a recent study. The survey, done by...
Pico Iyer's 'The Half Known Life' upends the conventional travel genre
A mesmerizing collection of essays that vividly recalls sojourns to mostly contentious yet fabled realms, Pico Iyer's The Half Known Life upends the conventional travel genre by offering a paradoxical investigation of paradise. Iyer's deeply reflective explorations at once affirm and challenge the French philosopher Blaise Pascal's statement that "All...
What's the #1 thing to change to be happier? A top happiness researcher weighs in
ARI SHAPIRO, BYLINE: If you could change one thing about your life in order to become a happier person, what do you think would make the biggest difference - money, job, relationships, health, something else? Well, Dr. Robert Waldinger is director of the world's longest-running scientific study of happiness. And his research offers a real answer to this question backed up by data. He's co-author of a new book called "The Good Life." Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Girl Guides of Canada renames its Brownies after members share experiences of racism
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch after current and former members said the name caused them harm and prevented or delayed their decision to join. Embers — the new branch name for 7- and 8-year-olds announced on Wednesday -- signifies "potential that's just waiting to be unleashed."
Anti-fatness keeps fat people on the margins, says Aubrey Gordon
Every January, it seems the topics of weight and size come up over and over. New Year's resolutions to go to the gym, to eat differently, to lose weight. They're the kind of conversations that writer and podcast host Aubrey Gordon knows all too well, ones that she says are rooted in anti-fatness.
Author George M. Johnson: We must ensure access to those who need these stories most
This essay by George M. Johnson is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. It's been nearly 15 months since the first attempt to challenge and ban my book All Boys Aren't Blue from high school libraries.
Art Blocks Friendship Bracelets Make Waves on Opensea
This year is off to a friendly start as Art Blocks‘ free-to-mint Friendship Bracelets have reached the top spot on OpenSea. The 38,413-piece collection features images of friendship bracelets and has proven to be a hit with fans, recording the highest 24-hour trading volumes for January 10, 2023. The...
3 key takeaways on the Seattle schools lawsuit against big tech
The impact of social media on kids is again under sharp scrutiny. State and federal officials are investigating whether children and teens are more vulnerable to social media addiction and messaging that promotes dangerous habits such as self harm and disordered eating. Now, schools are ringing alarm bells. Seattle Public...
'Something that happens in fiction': romance writer Susan Meachen's fake death reminds us 'the author' is a construct
2023 may have peaked early for those of us who are fascinated by online literary controversies and fakes: Cat Person, Bad Art Friend, #ReceptioGate. Two-and-a-half years ago, a Facebook post announced the death by suicide of the indie romance author Susan Meachen. But on January 6 this year, Meachen herself appeared on Facebook and Twitter, quipping “reports of my death are greatly exaggerated”. It’s unclear exactly what happened - in part because the story revolves around accusations of fake news and fake identities, so it’s hard to pin down who said what. What we know is that someone referring to Meachen...
A Peek Into the Exciting Life of a Baby Boomer
Available on Amazon, below is an excerpt from the new book My Pursuit of Happiness: The Exciting Life of a Baby Boomer. Starting with my roots and the day I was born, at the start of the baby boomers generation, this biography documents the exciting journey of my life, my family, my native Frisian home and my three home countries Germany and later Switzerland and the USA.
Growing up during the pandemic: What that means for kids' microbes
Anyone who has parented through COVID has probably wondered how the pandemic might affect their kids long term. Well, now researchers are looking into how the pandemic may have affected children's exposure to microbes that can benefit them, whether they've had COVID or not. NPR's Julie Depenbrock has the story.
3 reasons why Seattle schools are suing Big Tech over a youth mental health crisis
Worries about social media's effect on hardwired kids are coming from all corners. President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to hold Big Tech accountable for dangerous content shared on social media, and increase privacy protections specifically for children. "Millions of young people are struggling with bullying, violence, trauma and...
Disney employees must return to work in office for at least 4 days a week, CEO says
Disney employees must return to the office at least four days a week, CEO Bob Iger said in a company-wide email this week. "As I've been meeting with teams throughout the company over the past few months, I've been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with," Iger said, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.
Dr. Joan Samuels-Dennis Discusses Recovery, Reconciliation, and Forgiveness
Canadian psychotherapist Dr. Joan Samuels-Dennis, Ph.D., is an award-winning speaker and authority on trauma recovery, reconciliation, and forgiveness. Joan has specialized in promoting the mental health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities for over a decade through her groundbreaking trauma recovery strategy, The Forgiveness Method. What motivates you daily?
