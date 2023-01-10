ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerton, AZ

Housing America supports Arizona communities

By Dillon Fuhrman
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In 2022, Housing America continued its sponsorship of the AZ Interagency Farmworkers Coalition scholarship program. That and held fundraising efforts for the Somerton High School.

In a press release, Housing America is now supporting three local school districts with a donation for 2023.

In detail, the agency has awarded donations to the following school districts:

  • Gadsden Elementary School District ($17,500)
  • Somerton School District ($17,500)
  • Wellton Elementary School ($5,000)

“San Luis, Somerton and Wellton support our mission of making homeownership affordable in their communities.  The families we assist with our housing programs have their children attending their schools, many as new additions to their student population”, explained Manuel Figueroa, Housing America’s Board President.

Overall, the donations are for programs and/or equipment to benefit students.

In addition, Housing America will be celebrating 50 years of community service.

“We do much more than build homes for low-income families, we empower people and we build and support communities”, added Figueroa

