Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile

The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Watch: Vols HC Josh Heupel thanks fans and players while accepting fan-voted award

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was revealed as the winner of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Accenture 2023 Fan Favorite coach of the year award on Wednesday night. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes took home the Paul “Bear” Bryant coach of the year honors on Wednesday night after leading the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record and an appearance in the national championship game (which they lost by 58 points to the Georgia Bulldogs).
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player in NCAA transfer portal lands with new team

Tennessee Vols transfer wide receiver Walker Merrill announced his new destination on Thursday. The former four-star recruit from Brentwood, TN is heading to Winston Salem, NC to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Oddly enough, the head coach at Wake Forest is Dave Clawson, who served as the Vols’...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Longtime Coach's Sabbatical

Derek Mason will not return to Oklahoma State after one year as the team's defensive coordinator. In a statement posted Thursday on Twitter, Mason announced his decision to take a sabbatical from coaching. "I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within ...
STILLWATER, OK
travelawaits.com

In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double

The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville’s Top Black Executives Gather for Discussion About The “It City’s” Change, Challenges, and Opportunities

NASHVILLE, TN- Nearly 100 Black Executives were hosted on Tuesday evening for a night of networking and learning at the new offices of Spencer Fane Bone McAllester. The event was the vision of Studio Bank Co-Founder and community leader, Harry Allen, and Studio Bank Founders’ Advisory Board member and author of Own Your Phenomenal Self: A guide on Character, Success and Leadership and Spoken Art: Too Brave to Back Down Rita P. Mitchell.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
franchising.com

It’s Crunch Time: Bonchon Opens its First Location in Tennessee

Popular U.S.-Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Gives Smyrna the Opportunity to Crunch Out Loud. January 13, 2023 // Franchising.com // SMYRNA, Tenn. - With its award-winning Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon launches its first location in the state of Tennessee. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried...
SMYRNA, TN
Madoc

Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee

Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
SMYRNA, TN
beckerspayer.com

Vanderbilt Health dropping Humana, Wellcare Medicare Advantage plans

Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it will drop Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee Medicare Advantage plans effective April 1, NBC affiliate WSMV reported Jan. 10. The Nashville, Tenn.-based system said in a statement the change is necessary because health systems "need to [be] paid fairly for services they provide and continue to contend with higher costs for personnel, supplies, equipment, and medications necessary to provide high quality care," according to the report.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run

After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
NASHVILLE, TN

