First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With UpdatesZack LoveNashville, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile
The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
atozsports.com
Vols QB Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal at the wrong time
Tennessee Vols true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise. Fans have been speculating since the end of the regular season that Jackson could enter the portal this month. Jackson, a former four-star recruit who was...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel suddenly has a very important offseason problem to address
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has an important offseason problem to address. And there’s no obvious solution. Vols true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Jackson is a former four-star recruit who saw limited action in 2022. The Indiana native missed the...
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols HC Josh Heupel thanks fans and players while accepting fan-voted award
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was revealed as the winner of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Accenture 2023 Fan Favorite coach of the year award on Wednesday night. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes took home the Paul “Bear” Bryant coach of the year honors on Wednesday night after leading the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record and an appearance in the national championship game (which they lost by 58 points to the Georgia Bulldogs).
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player in NCAA transfer portal lands with new team
Tennessee Vols transfer wide receiver Walker Merrill announced his new destination on Thursday. The former four-star recruit from Brentwood, TN is heading to Winston Salem, NC to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Oddly enough, the head coach at Wake Forest is Dave Clawson, who served as the Vols’...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols starter shares his feelings on UT being ranked No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 poll
Earlier this week, the final AP Top 25 poll was released and the Tennessee Vols came in at No. 6. Tennessee finished one spot behind Alabama, even though both teams finished with 11-2 records and the Vols beat the Crimson Tide this season. In addition to the head-to-head win over...
Look: Football World Reacts To Longtime Coach's Sabbatical
Derek Mason will not return to Oklahoma State after one year as the team's defensive coordinator. In a statement posted Thursday on Twitter, Mason announced his decision to take a sabbatical from coaching. "I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within ...
travelawaits.com
In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double
The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
WKRN
What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?
Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville’s Top Black Executives Gather for Discussion About The “It City’s” Change, Challenges, and Opportunities
NASHVILLE, TN- Nearly 100 Black Executives were hosted on Tuesday evening for a night of networking and learning at the new offices of Spencer Fane Bone McAllester. The event was the vision of Studio Bank Co-Founder and community leader, Harry Allen, and Studio Bank Founders’ Advisory Board member and author of Own Your Phenomenal Self: A guide on Character, Success and Leadership and Spoken Art: Too Brave to Back Down Rita P. Mitchell.
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
franchising.com
It’s Crunch Time: Bonchon Opens its First Location in Tennessee
Popular U.S.-Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Gives Smyrna the Opportunity to Crunch Out Loud. January 13, 2023 // Franchising.com // SMYRNA, Tenn. - With its award-winning Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon launches its first location in the state of Tennessee. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried...
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee
Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
Willie Nelson’s Historic Nashville Home Sells for $2.14 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Willie Nelson's former home in Nashville has just sold, and pictures show an ultra-private rural retreat that's a piece of country music history. Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the legendary musician built for himself, sits on 150 rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., about half an hour outside of Nashville.
beckerspayer.com
Vanderbilt Health dropping Humana, Wellcare Medicare Advantage plans
Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it will drop Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee Medicare Advantage plans effective April 1, NBC affiliate WSMV reported Jan. 10. The Nashville, Tenn.-based system said in a statement the change is necessary because health systems "need to [be] paid fairly for services they provide and continue to contend with higher costs for personnel, supplies, equipment, and medications necessary to provide high quality care," according to the report.
Popculture
TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run
After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nashville
Nashville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Nashville.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
