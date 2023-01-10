Read full article on original website
And we’re right back where we started. Carlos Correa ended his free agency saga on Tuesday, agreeing to a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins. This whole thing began after the 2022 World Series, when the 28-year-old two-time All-Star opted out of his three-year, $105 million contract with Minnesota.
The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
The New York Mets reportedly offered Carlos Correa 12 years in a revised contract, however, the All-Star balked at terms
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
"He's smart, accurate, and just big enough ... he still ended up as the 2022 draft's Mr. Irrelevant. That is how bad his arm is."
The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Cruz, 42, slashed .234/.314/.651 in 124 games for the Washington Nationals in 2022.
The San Diego Padres may be continuing their mad science experiment. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Tuesday that the Padres are among the teams interested in free agent slugger Nelson Cruz. Heyman notes that Padres GM AJ Preller, who was previously an executive for the Texas Rangers, spent time in Texas with... The post Padres reportedly eyeing familiar former MVP candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
Despite signing with two other teams, San Francisco and the New York Mets, Correa said he always felt at home with the Twins. “My heart was always here. I’m happy we got this done and I want to thank you guys for that.”
The Derek Carr- Las Vegas Raiders situation has been a bit, weird, to say the least. This is a guy who holds a ton of records within the organization, and has been there for what feels like forever, but is going to be in a different uniform next season. Well,...
Where will Carlos Correa end up? It’s the most pressing lingering question of the MLB season. That’s particularly amazing, given that Correa has agreed to deals with both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. While the Giants seem to be out on Correa, the Mets seem to still be interested. And while the Minnesota Twins have reportedly re-entered the Correa sweepstakes, Carlos Baerga, a three-time All-Star who played with the Mets from 1996-1998, believes that Correa will still end up with the Mets.
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler knew benching Carr would be difficult.
The Automatic Balls and Strikes system will be used throughout the highest level of Minor League Baseball.
The Indianapolis Colts were an absolute disaster this season, finishing with a 4-12-1 record that highlights the many questions about their future moving forward. Their head coaching situation is one of those many questions, but owner Jim Irsay provided some insight into their coaching search on Thursday by revealing that they interviewed a highly acclaimed Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Las Vegas Raiders signed 13 players to reserve/future contracts on Monday.
