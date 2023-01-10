Where will Carlos Correa end up? It’s the most pressing lingering question of the MLB season. That’s particularly amazing, given that Correa has agreed to deals with both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. While the Giants seem to be out on Correa, the Mets seem to still be interested. And while the Minnesota Twins have reportedly re-entered the Correa sweepstakes, Carlos Baerga, a three-time All-Star who played with the Mets from 1996-1998, believes that Correa will still end up with the Mets.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO