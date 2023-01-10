Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalizes purchase of site in Mills County
The Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company announced in a press release it finalized the purchase of a site for its new beef processing facility in Mills County.
Montgomery County man cited for Failure to Yield in Mills County accident
(Glenwood) An accident in Mills County on Saturday resulted in multiple people being injured. The Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Leslie Smith, of Red Oak, was driving a 2002 Ford and proceeded from a stopped position in front of 64-year-old Daniel Clark, of Papillion, NE. Clark was westbound in a 2022 Mazda on Bunge Avenue at 10:07 a.m. near 189th Street. Both Clark and a passenger were transported to Mercy Hospital for their injuries.
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
doniphanherald.com
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history
OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
kmaland.com
Montgomery County traffic stop results in 2 arrests
(Red Oak) -- Two suspects face a felony drug charge following their arrest in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater of Council Bluffs and 26-year-old Summer Brooke French of Red Oak were arrested around 12:35 a.m. and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver over five grams, a Class B felony. Authorities say the arrests come after an investigation at a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 34 and E Avenue in which Montgomery County K-9 Unit "Riddick" alerted to the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, the sheriff's office says deputies seized approximately 85 grams of methamphetamine.
fox42kptm.com
New AAA data show gas prices are holding steady with a major holiday on the horizon
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - With a major holiday in Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming up, some of you might be looking to head out of town. Wondering what gas prices are looking like out there? As of today, January 11th, averages for regular unleaded are holding steady in comparison to last week. That's according to AAA data.
WOWT
“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
klkntv.com
‘It is the most cruel thing:’ Mom of Nebraska City student details abuse allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The mother of a special-needs student at Nebraska City High School is speaking out about allegations of abuse. So far, one teacher has been charged with felony child abuse of the student, and two paraprofessionals are charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Jennifer Egri, the mother...
foodsafetynews.com
Heartland study finds spices second only to paint for the lead poisoning of children
Over the past weekend, a heartland newspaper shared with its readers the stunning conclusion of its local health department. What was disclosed was that contaminated spices were determined to be the second largest cause of lead poisoning in children in 2021 in Nebraska’s most populous county. The Douglas County...
fox42kptm.com
OPD is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run, according to a Facebook post from OPD. The incident took place on November 4, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. at 6508 John J Pershing Drive.
kmaland.com
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday morning. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred the intersection of 189th Street and Bunge Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Authorities say a 2022 Mazda driven by 64-year-old Daniel Clark of Papillion was westbound on Bunge Avenue when a 2002 Ford driven by 67-year-old Leslie Smith of Red Oak pulled out in front of Clark's vehicle. Clark's vehicle then struck the Smith vehicle in the intersection.
Red Oak Police Report Two Arrests
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people in separate incidents. Police arrested Nikolus Brenton Schooling on Tuesday in the 4500 block of East Market Street for Possession of a Controlled Substance-methamphetamine. Officers transported Schooling to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond. Police arrested 35-year-old...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Two minors cited and a minor and an adult booked for school threat incident
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2:25 PM: Two minors have been cited for disorderly conduct, and one minor and one adult have been booked for terroristic threats in the incident, according to a press release from OPD. 11-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 12-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 15-year-old male...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater, of Villisca, was arrested Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving under Suspension. Bond was set at $5,600. Summer Brooke French,...
One person transported to the hospital following an accident in Red Oak
(Montgomery Co) An Elliott woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Wednesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says Tammy Glasgo, of Elliott, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord and stopped at the stoplight at Broadway and Cherry Street. Brent Davis was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and stopped behind the Honda. Davis began to move forward when he noticed the vehicles in the turn lane moving and struck the rear of the Honda while Glasgo was waiting for the green light.
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Four juveniles arrested for making school threat
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday four juveniles have been arrested related to a school threat posted on Instagram referencing the date Jan. 25. The four are facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. A 19-year-old man, identified as Edwin Genchi-Carmona was taken into custody for terroristic...
Papillion man sentenced to 3 years for animal cruelty and neglect
Edward Luben was sentenced on Tuesday for charges stemming from an incident in December 2021 in which 665 animals were removed from the home.
Glenwood man arrested for OWI and Possession of a Controlled Substance
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 50-year-old Allen Emert, of Glenwood, on Wednesday for OWI 1st Offense and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.
