(Red Oak) -- Two suspects face a felony drug charge following their arrest in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater of Council Bluffs and 26-year-old Summer Brooke French of Red Oak were arrested around 12:35 a.m. and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver over five grams, a Class B felony. Authorities say the arrests come after an investigation at a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 34 and E Avenue in which Montgomery County K-9 Unit "Riddick" alerted to the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, the sheriff's office says deputies seized approximately 85 grams of methamphetamine.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO