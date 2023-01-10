ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southeastagnet.com

Georgia Legislative Session Underway

The 2023 Georgia State Legislative Session kicked off January 9th and the 40-day session will involve various issues of interest to those in agriculture. Georgia Agribusiness Council (GAC) President Will Bentley told Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weiseman, one major issue the General Assembly will deal with again this year is the budget.
GEORGIA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Florida NRCS State Technical Committee Meeting is January 18

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida will host a State Technical Committee meeting on January 18, from 9:00am to 12:00pm (EST). The event will provide a report for natural resource and program priorities and USDA decisions and to seek recommendations from Florida agricultural leaders. Chaired by NRCS...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy