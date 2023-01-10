ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scary Mommy

15 Infants Have Died After Using A Recalled Sleep Rocker — So The CPSC Put Out A Second Recall

In April 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on nearly 700,000 Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, along with a recall on an additional 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers by Fisher-Price. At the time, 11 infants had died, with the CPSC saying the deaths occurred once the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while not strapped in to the rockers, or other unknown circumstances.
Popculture

Pepper Recall Issued

Those hoping to share the gift of spices this holiday season may need to rethink their gifts. A pepper collection gift set sold at World Market stores nationwide has been recalled just days before Christmas. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Something South African LLC. on Dec. 15 recalled the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to possible mold and Ochratoxin A contamination.
Hudson Valley Post

Frightening Recall: Issued for Very Popular Children’s Item

Pass the information along to anyone who has children. It's never a comforting feeling when an alert gets issued for a recall on a popular product. It gets even scarier when the product is commonly used by children and families. Sometimes recalls can be issued for something small, but many...
AboutLawsuits.com

CPSC Reannounces Kids2 Rocking Sleepers Recall Following More Infant Deaths

Following a series of infant sleeper recalls issued in 2019, federal safety officials are re-announcing warnings for parents about deadly design problems with Kids2 rocking sleepers, following additional reports of infants suffocating to death. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued another statement about the Kids2 Rocking Sleeper recall...

