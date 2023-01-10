ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile

The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The door is open for Jeremy Pruitt to return to the SEC

The door is open for former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt to return to the SEC. Alabama is reportedly moving on from defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who is leaving to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. Crimson Tide fans have been clamoring for Pruitt’s return to Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Lamar Jackson confirms suspicion surrounding Bengals-Ravens matchup

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson confirmed on Thursday that he won’t be playing versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday’s Wild Card Round game. The standout quarterback has missed every game since suffering a knee injury in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. What many thought would be a short-lived absence has now extended itself into the playoffs.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols targeting 2024 5-star quarterback

The Tennessee Vols are one of several programs targeting a 2024 five-star quarterback from North Carolina. Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney pointed out this week that Tennessee is one of the programs that’s coming “really big” after Jadyn Davis. From Rivals.com:. Michigan is considered the front-runner...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player in transfer portal announces new destination

The Tennessee Vols lost true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson to the transfer portal on Friday and the former four-star recruit already has a new home. Jackson announced on Sunday afternoon that he’s transferring to Indiana. Jackson was set to compete this spring with redshirt senior Joe Milton and five-star...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

NFL analyst says Cowboys have the most unique player in football

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is a special and unique talent. There is no denying that after he has taken the league by storm during his first two NFL seasons. Parsons is elite at rushing the passer and has quickly become an integral part of the Cowboys’ defense. When he is on the field, Parsons is always a threat to make a game-changing play. He is a big factor in the Cowboys emerging on the defensive side of the ball.
atozsports.com

Anonymous coach comments on Tennessee Vols’ offense and defense

Some anonymous coaches spoke to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg this week about various programs and the Tennessee Vols were one of those teams. Typically, comments from anonymous coaches are negative — they can say whatever they want without fear of their identity being revealed. But the comments to ESPN...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Watch: Vols QB Joe Milton throwing from one knee has fans in awe

A video making its way around social media this week has fans in awe of Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton’s arm. The video shows Milton throwing to the back of the end zone from the 50-yard line while on one knee in Tennessee’s practice facility. There are some...
atozsports.com

Tennessee’s 5 best touchdown celebrations from the 2022 season

The Tennessee Vols‘ 2022 season was truly epic. From beating Florida and Alabama and ending those losing streaks to boat racing a confident Kentucky team that talked plenty of trash before playing the Vols, there were plenty of great memories from Josh Heupel’s second season in Knoxville. Later...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Latest news makes Steelers look extremely smart

One of the biggest priorities for the Pittsburgh Steelers before this season was to get a long-term extension done for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. In June, Fitzpatrick signed a monster four-year deal worth $73.6 million, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history at the time. With that kind of salary...
PITTSBURGH, PA

