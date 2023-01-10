Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is a special and unique talent. There is no denying that after he has taken the league by storm during his first two NFL seasons. Parsons is elite at rushing the passer and has quickly become an integral part of the Cowboys’ defense. When he is on the field, Parsons is always a threat to make a game-changing play. He is a big factor in the Cowboys emerging on the defensive side of the ball.

2 DAYS AGO