First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With UpdatesZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile
The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart isn’t telling the truth after Georgia’s win against TCU in the national championship
Kirby Smart is on top of the world after his Georgia Bulldogs won their second straight national championship this week via a win over TCU in the College Football Playoff finals. But for some reason, Smart can’t tell the truth. Immediately after Georgia’s win against TCU, Smart claimed “everyone”...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel suddenly has a very important offseason problem to address
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has an important offseason problem to address. And there’s no obvious solution. Vols true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Jackson is a former four-star recruit who saw limited action in 2022. The Indiana native missed the...
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
atozsports.com
The door is open for Jeremy Pruitt to return to the SEC
The door is open for former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt to return to the SEC. Alabama is reportedly moving on from defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who is leaving to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. Crimson Tide fans have been clamoring for Pruitt’s return to Tuscaloosa...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
atozsports.com
Lamar Jackson confirms suspicion surrounding Bengals-Ravens matchup
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson confirmed on Thursday that he won’t be playing versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday’s Wild Card Round game. The standout quarterback has missed every game since suffering a knee injury in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. What many thought would be a short-lived absence has now extended itself into the playoffs.
atozsports.com
Chiefs slightly disrespected by national media outlet before playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs have the luxury of only having to play two games to get to the Super Bowl, that is if they win those two. That is why the regular season matters so much. That is why every game matters so much – to have that bye week in the payoffs.
atozsports.com
Another interesting player hits the transfer portal that Vols should consider
The Tennessee Vols have done well in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason by addressing a couple of areas of need, including along the defensive and offensive lines. Tennessee also landed Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton recently, giving the Vols another dangerous weapon in the passing game. One...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols targeting 2024 5-star quarterback
The Tennessee Vols are one of several programs targeting a 2024 five-star quarterback from North Carolina. Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney pointed out this week that Tennessee is one of the programs that’s coming “really big” after Jadyn Davis. From Rivals.com:. Michigan is considered the front-runner...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player in transfer portal announces new destination
The Tennessee Vols lost true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson to the transfer portal on Friday and the former four-star recruit already has a new home. Jackson announced on Sunday afternoon that he’s transferring to Indiana. Jackson was set to compete this spring with redshirt senior Joe Milton and five-star...
atozsports.com
NFL analyst says Cowboys have the most unique player in football
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is a special and unique talent. There is no denying that after he has taken the league by storm during his first two NFL seasons. Parsons is elite at rushing the passer and has quickly become an integral part of the Cowboys’ defense. When he is on the field, Parsons is always a threat to make a game-changing play. He is a big factor in the Cowboys emerging on the defensive side of the ball.
atozsports.com
QBs in the transfer portal that the Tennessee Vols could pursue to replace Tayven Jackson
The Tennessee Vols need to find a quarterback after true freshman Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. With Jackson moving on, it leaves the Vols with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — Joe Milton and Nico Iamaleava (who will be a true freshman next fall).
atozsports.com
Anonymous coach comments on Tennessee Vols’ offense and defense
Some anonymous coaches spoke to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg this week about various programs and the Tennessee Vols were one of those teams. Typically, comments from anonymous coaches are negative — they can say whatever they want without fear of their identity being revealed. But the comments to ESPN...
atozsports.com
Chiefs will use something in the playoffs we didn’t expect before the season started
The Kansas City Chiefs truly struck gold this last draft. I mean, they did the one before that with Trey Smith and even the one before that with L’Jarius Sneed. But this one was different. The Chiefs had six rookies play quality snaps the whole season, with Skyy Moore...
atozsports.com
Why the Tennessee Vols might already know who their next offensive coordinator after Joey Halzle will be
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel announced earlier this month that quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle was promoted to offensive coordinator, replacing Alex Golesh who left UT in December to become the new head coach at USF. The move to promote Halzle didn’t come as a surprise. As soon as Golesh...
atozsports.com
Why the Saints shouldn’t think about adding this player to their roster in the off-season
It is very clear the New Orleans Saints had a quarterback problem last season. They started the year with Jameis Winston at quarterback, and after he got hurt, made the move to Andy Dalton. At this point in their careers, neither of those names is very enticing. However, that doesn’t...
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols QB Joe Milton throwing from one knee has fans in awe
A video making its way around social media this week has fans in awe of Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton’s arm. The video shows Milton throwing to the back of the end zone from the 50-yard line while on one knee in Tennessee’s practice facility. There are some...
atozsports.com
Tennessee’s 5 best touchdown celebrations from the 2022 season
The Tennessee Vols‘ 2022 season was truly epic. From beating Florida and Alabama and ending those losing streaks to boat racing a confident Kentucky team that talked plenty of trash before playing the Vols, there were plenty of great memories from Josh Heupel’s second season in Knoxville. Later...
atozsports.com
Latest news makes Steelers look extremely smart
One of the biggest priorities for the Pittsburgh Steelers before this season was to get a long-term extension done for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. In June, Fitzpatrick signed a monster four-year deal worth $73.6 million, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history at the time. With that kind of salary...
