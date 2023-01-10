ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘Vin in a tin’: Waitrose cans mini wine bottles in carbon-cutting measure

By Sarah Butler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWZl0_0k9pWzTT00
Some of the cans of wine that will replace mini bottles on the shelves of Waitrose. Photograph: Waitrose

Waitrose is canning the mini wine bottle in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of takeaway drinks.

The supermarket plans to switch all of its 187ml glass wine bottles – except those containing champagne, prosecco, cava and rioja because of restrictions imposed by those particular appellations – to aluminium cans by next week. The cans will come in 187ml, 200ml and 250ml sizes.

The move to “vin in a tin” is expected to save more than 300 tonnes of glass packaging and will halve the carbon footprint per drink because the recyclable cans require less energy to transport as they are lighter and take up less space than bottles.

The move comes after the popularisation of “gin in a tin” and other canned cocktails, particularly during the pandemic lockdowns, which prompted outdoor drinking and picnics.

Drinks makers have been seeking alternative packaging because the price of glass has almost tripled since the start of the pandemic amid increased demand for other material besides plastic packaging.

The price of aluminium has also risen but by about a third, according to data from letsrecycle.com. Waitrose said it would not necessarily make cost savings from the policy shift as it cost more to fill a can.

Barry Dick, the beer, wine and spirit bulk sourcing manager at Waitrose, which last year bought in 3m small wine bottles, said: “We’re delighted to pioneer this move and make reducing waste even easier for our customers. We know that more people are buying their drinks in canned formats, from cocktails on the go to craft beer, which is why making this shift in our wine category makes so much sense.

“Picking up a can of wine is a great way to enjoy wine in moderation, especially if you’re heading to a picnic or social occasion. It also enables customers to try a new variety without worrying about wastage or cost. We hope the move will encourage suppliers to continue to develop a diverse and exciting range of wines in cans.”

The new cans will include a wide range of grape choices including whites, reds and rosés from Sauvignon Blanc, Malbec, Pinot Grigio, and Chardonnay.

In the UK about three-quarters of aluminium cans and glass bottles are recycled, mostly through local authority kerbside collections, according to the government.

While cans and bottles can be infinitely recyclable (with glass sorting plants now able to ensure the material can be used to make new bottles, according to the Waste and Resources Action Programme) in the past a large proportion of glass waste was used for building aggregate.

Scotland and Wales plan to include glass bottles in deposit return schemes expected to launch this summer and next year respectively, but the UK government said this would not be so for the English and Northern Ireland versions, which will focus on plastic bottles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Singer Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after possible cardiac arrest

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to hospital on Thursday, where her mother Priscilla said she was getting the “best care”. In a statement to People, Priscilla Presley, 77, said: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time,” she added.
CALABASAS, CA
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Tree Hugger

England Is Banning Single-Use Plastic Cutlery and Plates

England is set to ban single-use plastic cutlery and dishes. The announcement, which will be officially made on January 14 by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), follows a three-month consultation that gathered public opinions on items such as plastic plates, cutlery, balloon sticks, and extruded polystyrene.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Futurism

Scientists Link Male Pattern Balding to Wildly Popular Beverage

Soda drinkers, beware — it looks like your favorite sugary drinks may be linked to hair loss. A new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing has found a new link between sugary drinks and male pattern hair loss, with beverages ranging from soft drinks to artificially-sweetened juices to energy drinks being some of the primary culprits.
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's launching new wrap as part of menu update

McDonald’s is set to launch a new wrap, the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One on January 4, made with either crispy chicken breast or grilled chicken, spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce, in a soft, toasted wrap, as part of an update to the menu. The warp will...
The Independent

Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
The Guardian

The Guardian

552K+
Followers
126K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy