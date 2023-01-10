ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyshia Ka’oir Came Through With Receipts To Defend Gucci Mane Against Slander

By Tanay Hudson
 2 days ago

Keyshia Ka’oir, Gucci Mane. Source: David Crotty / Getty

Keyshia Ka’oir came to her husband Gucci Mane’s defense after he got slammed on social media for allegedly being insensitive to the family of his deceased artist Big Scarr. The late rapper’s family claimed that Gucci Mane, who signed Scarr to his 1017 Records imprint, didn’t pay for his funeral and asked for the 1017 chain that he gifted him back.

On her Instagram Story, Ka’oir came through with two receipts showing that the “Lemonade” rapper contributed a total of $20,000 to a Memphis funeral home for Big Scarr’s homegoing.

“PAYMENT DIRECTLY TO FUNERAL HOME! Leave my husband alone” she wrote along with a photo of a receipt from N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral in Memphis for a $10,000 payment. “He did this out of the goodness of his heart!”

Ka’oir also posted a photo of a second receipt from N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home showing an additional $10,000 payment was made Jan. 2.

She added that they also sent flowers but didn’t get a thank you from the family.

This all started after a close friend of Big Scarr named Quezz Ruthless claimed that Gucci Mane promised to pay for the funeral and then stopped responding to the family.

“You didn’t have to lie! You ain’t have to go ghost either,” he said on Instagram Live. “It was gonna get paid for either way. You could’ve just said you ain’t have the money. You don’t get no type of respect for that.”

Ruthless also slammed Guwop for allegedly asking for the 1017 chain to be returned.

“You didn’t even text and check on the family, but you texted about some chains,” he said.

Big Scarr’s Sister Said Gucci Mane’s $10,000 Wasn’t Good Enough

After Keyshia Ka’oir shared a photo of the receipt, Big Scarr’s sister Alexandra Woods said that didn’t cut it. Despite getting $10,000 from Gucci, Big Scarr’s sister said that was pennies compared to what the family needed.

“That 10k ain’t did s*** but buy obituaries and flowers, boo,” she said on social media. “Yeah Gucci sent 10,000 and somebody else sent another 10 so it was 20,000 in all. And we ain’t get the flowers… I don’t give a f*** what nobody say. Gucci ain’t help with s***… My brother’s funeral was $60k in all. It’s still f*** him. What’s 10 to 60? What is 10k to 60?”

She also confirmed that the Atlanta rapper asked for the jewelry back .

“YES He asked for the chains back & NO he not getting them hos back!!” she said. “He said he couldn’t pay for the funeral because his wife birthday coming up n**** you a millionaire Gucci a B****!!! Gotta get in back in blood!!!!”

Big Scarr died Dec. 22 of a prescription pill overdose.

