Everything But the Girl Announce Comeback Album Fuse, Share “Nothing Left to Lose”: Stream
Everything But the Girl — the prolific pop duo best known for their 1994 club hit “Missing” — will return on April 21st with Fuse, their first studio album in 24 years. Ahead of its release, Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn have shared the record’s first single “Nothing Left to Lose” today.
M83 Announces New Album Fantasy, North American Tour Dates
Anthony Gonzalez has readied his ninth album as M83. Fantasy arrives March 17th via Mute, and M83 will take the record on the road with a North American tour that begins in April. What’s more, first single “Oceans Niagara” is out now. “I wanted this record to...
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Solo Album 7s, 2023 Tour
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced his latest solo album, 7s, will be released on February 17th via Domino. What’s more, he’s mapped out a spring solo tour (grab your tickets here) and shared the lead singles “The Musical” and “Hey Bog.”. The new...
Belle and Sebastian Announce New LP, Share Debut Single
Indie pop band Belle and Sebastian have announced a new album, Late Developers, which is slated to drop on Friday (January 13). With the news, the band also shared its newest single, “I Don’t Know What You See In Me.” The announcement comes less than a year after their latest release, A Bit of Previous.
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Neutral Milk Hotel Announce New Box Set, Share Unreleased Single “Little Birds”: Stream
Neutral Milk Hotel, the indie rock project led by the reclusive Jeff Mangum, have readied a new archival box set, titled The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, for release on February 24th via Merge. The vinyl compilation includes the group’s two full-length LPs, 1996’s On Avery Island and 1998’s...
Daughter Announce New Album Stereo Mind Game, Share “Be on Your Way”: Stream
Daughter have returned with Stereo Mind Game, their first studio album in seven years. It’s out April 7th on Glassnote Records and features the lead single “Be on Your Way.”. The trio of Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli and Remi Aguilella wrote and recorded the album in locations ranging...
Yo La Tengo Share New Song “Aselestine”: Stream
Yo La Tengo are set to drop their 16th(!) studio album This Stupid World next month, and ahead of release day, the indie veterans have shared a new single from the record called “Aselestine.” Listen to the track below. With vocals from Georgia Hubley, “Aselestine” is a more...
Gracie Abrams Announces Baggage-Dropping Debut Album ‘Good Riddance’: ‘It Allowed Me to Let Go’
Leaving the past behind her is the skill Gracie Abrams is hoping to master on Good Riddance, her forthcoming debut album set for release on Feb. 24. The highly-anticipated record will be preceded by a single, out Friday, Jan. 13, that asks a question essential to the process of moving on: “Where do we go now?” Across scattered releases and concise EPs, like 2020’s minor and 2021’s This Is What It Feels Like, the 23-year-old singer and songwriter has packaged snapshots of the coming-of-age experience into song with masterful precision. At the close of 2022, Abrams shared her second release...
Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album Terrasite
Cattle Decapitation have announced their 10th studio album, Terrasite, which arrives May 12th via Metal Blade Records. The band refrained from sharing any new music at this time, but did offer up the artwork and tracklist for the LP. Once again, vocalist Travis Ryan and company are exploring post-apocalyptic themes...
Liturgy Share Choral Piece “Angel of Sovereignty” Ahead of Upcoming Double Album: Stream
Liturgy have shared the choral piece “Angel of Sovereignty” ahead of their upcoming double album 93696, out March 24th. Outwardly, a two-minute song that’s almost exclusively the sound of a children’s choir seems like a bizarre choice for a single. But Liturgy have been known to throw a curveball, and the track epitomizes the project’s uncompromising nature.
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
NOFX Announce Final Tour: “These Are the Very Last Shows”
NOFX will say goodbye to their fans with a farewell tour beginning this spring and running through 2024. The veteran punk band has just announced initial dates for what will eventually be a 40-city run. The “Final Tour” is billed as “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day.” In...
Black Thought and El Michels Affair Announce New LP ‘Glorious Game’
Legendary rapper and frontman for the Roots, Black Thought, has partnered with El Michels Affair to announce the release of their new LP, Glorious Game, which is set to drop on April 14. To celebrate the news, the two have shared the album’s lead single, “Grateful,” along with the new...
Coachella releases 2023 festival lineup ft. Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean
Coachella organizers released the lineup for the 2023 festival on Tuesday featuring a slate of global superstar performers including Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean.
Royel Otis share new single ‘I Wanna Dance With You’ and announce third EP
Sydney indie rock duo (and NME 100 act) Royel Otis have announced their third EP, ‘Sofa Kings’. The band’s new EP will arrive on March 31 via OURNESS. To coincide with the announcement, they’ve shared new single ‘I Wanna Dance With You’, the second to be lifted from the EP after ‘Kool Aid’ arrived in October.
Miley Cyrus Launches a Fresh Era with New Song “Flowers”: Stream
Miley Cyrus is back but the mullet is not as she enters a new era with her latest single, “Flowers.” It’s the first preview of her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which is due out March 10th on Columbia Records. When last we heard new music from...
Ben Gibbard believes new Postal Service music “would be a disappointment”
The Postal Service‘s Ben Gibbard says he believes that new music from the beloved side-project “would be a disappointment”. Death Cab For Cutie on their new album ‘Asphalt Meadows’: “This feels like a new band”. Later this year, the band – Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello...
Monsta X on Constructing the “Deeper and Sexier” Sound of New Album REASON
It’s an undeniably interesting time for MONSTA X. The five active members of the group — Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M — have been writing, creating, and touring steadily over the past few years. An English-language release, The Dreaming, was followed by 2022’s SHAPE OF LOVE. The group’s leader, Shownu, is completing his enlistment period in the South Korean military and expected to return in the coming months. In the meantime, youngest member I.M signed with Sony Music Korea for solo endeavors, while emphasizing his commitment to the group simultaneously.
Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single
Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
