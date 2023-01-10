ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Comments / 0

Related
Food Beast

Say Hello To Starry, Sprite's Newest Rival Replacing Sierra Mist

No soda rivalry is greater than that between Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. When it comes to the lemon-lime variety, however, Coca-Cola's Sprite has been the clear winner for decades. PepsiCo is hoping to establish a worthy competitor, however, with the introduction of Starry. This lemon-lime soda will replace Sierra Mist in the drink titan's arsenal, according to CNN.
notebookcheck.net

CES 2023 | CookingPal Pronto smart pressure cooker with automatic pressure release system revealed

The CookingPal Pronto is a new smart pressure cooker. The gadget has eight functions, including sauteing, steaming and fermenting. An integrated scale enables you to weigh ingredients straight into the pot. Plus, another slightly unusual feature of the device is food sanitization. The company claims that the Pronto is the first pressure cooked on the market with a hinged lid and automatic pressure release. To keep this built-in pressure release system safe, it comes with a steam diverter and sensors to protect anyone in the vicinity.
Consequence

Philip Selway Is “Picking Up Pieces” on New Single: Stream

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has today shared “Picking Up Pieces,” the latest single from his upcoming third solo album Strange Dance. With guitar accompaniment from Portishead’s Adrian Utley, “Picking Up Pieces” demonstrates some of the life wisdom Selway has picked up along the way throughout his multi-decade music career: “‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults,” he said in a press release. “It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can feel that it’s spinning out of control, but you try to hide this from everyone.”
Consequence

Dry Cleaning Have a “Hot Penny Day” on Fallon: Watch

Dry Cleaning returned to the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the South London post-punks performed “Hot Penny Day,” a standout track from their new sophomore album Stumpwork. Although the music of Dry Cleaning tends to feel...
Consequence

Yo La Tengo Share New Song “Aselestine”: Stream

Yo La Tengo are set to drop their 16th(!) studio album This Stupid World next month, and ahead of release day, the indie veterans have shared a new single from the record called “Aselestine.” Listen to the track below. With vocals from Georgia Hubley, “Aselestine” is a more...
Consequence

Paramore Channel Their Inner Talking Heads on New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Stream

Whether or not parlez-vous français, it’s time vous parlez now that the band has shared the new song, “C’est Comme Ça.”. The title, “C’est Comme Ça,” translates to, “It’s Like That,” and the French phrase gets sprinkled amongst plenty of “La la las” during the chorus. Meanwhile, the verses find Hayley Williams aping the spoken-word style popularized by Serge Gainsbourg and the dance rock of Talking Heads. “In a single year, I’ve aged 100,” she says cooly. “My social life — a chiropractic appointment/ Sit still long enough and listen to yourself/ Or maybe just long enough for you to atrophy to hell.” Check it out below.
Consequence

Demi Lovato Poster Banned in UK for Causing “Serious and Widespread” Offense

A poster promoting Demi Lovato’s most recent album, HOLY FVCK, was banned in the UK due to complaints that it “was likely to cause serious offence to Christians.”. In a January 11th ruling issued by the country’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the watchdog agency deemed a street advertisement primarily featuring the singer’s latest album artwork was “likely to cause serious or widespread offence.” The disputed image was posted at six locations in London and removed four days later on August 23rd, 2022 after receiving four complaints.
Consequence

Alvvays Perform “Belinda Says” with String Section on Fallon: Watch

Alvvays stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where they played “Belinda Says,” one of the best songs of 2022. For the performance, the Canadian band rounded out their already layered sound by bringing out a small string section. Watch the band’s late night television debut below.
Consequence

Iggy Pop and The Losers Perform “Frenzy” on Kimmel: Watch

Celebrating the release of his new album Every Loser, Iggy Pop was the latest musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The punk rock icon performed “Frenzy”, a highlight from the feature-heavy record. The set marked the late-night debut of Pop’s band The Losers featuring our 2022 Producer of...
Consequence

U2 Reimagine 40 of Their Songs on New Album Songs of Surrender

On St. Patrick’s Day, U2 will unveil their new album Songs of Surrender. Taking a page from Taylor Swift, the forthcoming collection sees the band reimagine 40 songs from their back catalog. U2’s The Edge previewed the project in a handwritten note sent to fans. “The fact is that...
Consequence

How to Get Tickets to Phish’s 2023 Tour

Phish have set up a west coast tour for Spring 2023, and Phans won’t want get jammed up buying tickets to the band’s first trek of the year. Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates. What Is Phish’s Next Tour? — The new...
SEATTLE, WA
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy