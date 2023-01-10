Read full article on original website
Related
Daughter Announce New Album Stereo Mind Game, Share “Be on Your Way”: Stream
Daughter have returned with Stereo Mind Game, their first studio album in seven years. It’s out April 7th on Glassnote Records and features the lead single “Be on Your Way.”. The trio of Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli and Remi Aguilella wrote and recorded the album in locations ranging...
Seven scarily accurate 2023 predictions made 100 years ago – and some that completely missed the mark
CENTURY-old predictions about life in 2023 have emerged - and it appears they got a surprising amount right about modern life. Old newspaper clippings from the year 1923 show a number of wild predictions about life as we know it today. Archive researcher Paul Fairie shared the fun snippets on...
Food Beast
Say Hello To Starry, Sprite's Newest Rival Replacing Sierra Mist
No soda rivalry is greater than that between Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. When it comes to the lemon-lime variety, however, Coca-Cola's Sprite has been the clear winner for decades. PepsiCo is hoping to establish a worthy competitor, however, with the introduction of Starry. This lemon-lime soda will replace Sierra Mist in the drink titan's arsenal, according to CNN.
Scientists are discovering stuff that is so freaking big — and so crazy small — that they had to come up with 2 new units of measurement.
Forget millimeters and megatons: We now live in a universe that is measured by ronnas and quettas.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | CookingPal Pronto smart pressure cooker with automatic pressure release system revealed
The CookingPal Pronto is a new smart pressure cooker. The gadget has eight functions, including sauteing, steaming and fermenting. An integrated scale enables you to weigh ingredients straight into the pot. Plus, another slightly unusual feature of the device is food sanitization. The company claims that the Pronto is the first pressure cooked on the market with a hinged lid and automatic pressure release. To keep this built-in pressure release system safe, it comes with a steam diverter and sensors to protect anyone in the vicinity.
Philip Selway Is “Picking Up Pieces” on New Single: Stream
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has today shared “Picking Up Pieces,” the latest single from his upcoming third solo album Strange Dance. With guitar accompaniment from Portishead’s Adrian Utley, “Picking Up Pieces” demonstrates some of the life wisdom Selway has picked up along the way throughout his multi-decade music career: “‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults,” he said in a press release. “It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can feel that it’s spinning out of control, but you try to hide this from everyone.”
Dry Cleaning Have a “Hot Penny Day” on Fallon: Watch
Dry Cleaning returned to the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the South London post-punks performed “Hot Penny Day,” a standout track from their new sophomore album Stumpwork. Although the music of Dry Cleaning tends to feel...
Yo La Tengo Share New Song “Aselestine”: Stream
Yo La Tengo are set to drop their 16th(!) studio album This Stupid World next month, and ahead of release day, the indie veterans have shared a new single from the record called “Aselestine.” Listen to the track below. With vocals from Georgia Hubley, “Aselestine” is a more...
Paramore Channel Their Inner Talking Heads on New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Stream
Whether or not parlez-vous français, it’s time vous parlez now that the band has shared the new song, “C’est Comme Ça.”. The title, “C’est Comme Ça,” translates to, “It’s Like That,” and the French phrase gets sprinkled amongst plenty of “La la las” during the chorus. Meanwhile, the verses find Hayley Williams aping the spoken-word style popularized by Serge Gainsbourg and the dance rock of Talking Heads. “In a single year, I’ve aged 100,” she says cooly. “My social life — a chiropractic appointment/ Sit still long enough and listen to yourself/ Or maybe just long enough for you to atrophy to hell.” Check it out below.
Periphery Announce New Album Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, Unveil Two Singles: Stream
Progressive metal act Periphery have announced a new album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, which drops March 10th. In advance of the LP, the band has unveiled two new songs, “Wildfire” and “Zagreus.”. The album continues Periphery’s string of tongue-in-cheek titles, following 2019’s Periphery IV:...
Neutral Milk Hotel Announce New Box Set, Share Unreleased Single “Little Birds”: Stream
Neutral Milk Hotel, the indie rock project led by the reclusive Jeff Mangum, have readied a new archival box set, titled The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, for release on February 24th via Merge. The vinyl compilation includes the group’s two full-length LPs, 1996’s On Avery Island and 1998’s...
Demi Lovato Poster Banned in UK for Causing “Serious and Widespread” Offense
A poster promoting Demi Lovato’s most recent album, HOLY FVCK, was banned in the UK due to complaints that it “was likely to cause serious offence to Christians.”. In a January 11th ruling issued by the country’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the watchdog agency deemed a street advertisement primarily featuring the singer’s latest album artwork was “likely to cause serious or widespread offence.” The disputed image was posted at six locations in London and removed four days later on August 23rd, 2022 after receiving four complaints.
Goodbye, Sierra Mist. Hello, Starry — Pepsi’s new Sprite rival
Starry Pepsi: Is Sierra Mist discontinued 2022? Sierra Mist replacement. What does Starry taste like? Starry lemon lime soda. When did Sierra Mist come out?
Alvvays Perform “Belinda Says” with String Section on Fallon: Watch
Alvvays stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where they played “Belinda Says,” one of the best songs of 2022. For the performance, the Canadian band rounded out their already layered sound by bringing out a small string section. Watch the band’s late night television debut below.
Iggy Pop and The Losers Perform “Frenzy” on Kimmel: Watch
Celebrating the release of his new album Every Loser, Iggy Pop was the latest musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The punk rock icon performed “Frenzy”, a highlight from the feature-heavy record. The set marked the late-night debut of Pop’s band The Losers featuring our 2022 Producer of...
U2 Reimagine 40 of Their Songs on New Album Songs of Surrender
On St. Patrick’s Day, U2 will unveil their new album Songs of Surrender. Taking a page from Taylor Swift, the forthcoming collection sees the band reimagine 40 songs from their back catalog. U2’s The Edge previewed the project in a handwritten note sent to fans. “The fact is that...
How to Get Tickets to Phish’s 2023 Tour
Phish have set up a west coast tour for Spring 2023, and Phans won’t want get jammed up buying tickets to the band’s first trek of the year. Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates. What Is Phish’s Next Tour? — The new...
Black Thought Announces New Album Glorious Game with El Michels Affair, Shares “Grateful”: Stream
After teaming up with Danger Mouse last year, Black Thought has announced another collaborative album. This time around, he has linked up with New York funk and soul band El Michels Affair for a project called Glorious Game, out April 14th via Big Crown Records. Black Thought and El Michels...
Everything But the Girl Announce Comeback Album Fuse, Share “Nothing Left to Lose”: Stream
Everything But the Girl — the prolific pop duo best known for their 1994 club hit “Missing” — will return on April 21st with Fuse, their first studio album in 24 years. Ahead of its release, Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn have shared the record’s first single “Nothing Left to Lose” today.
Sonic Temple Festival 2023 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, and More
The Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival is back with a massive four-day 2023 lineup that features headliners Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and KISS. The rock and metal extravaganza takes place May 25th-28th at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Essentially taking the place of the long-running Rock...
Consequence
Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0