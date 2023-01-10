Read full article on original website
central.edu
Johnson beats buzzer for Central women's basketball winner
PELLA—Guard Abby Johnson's (sophomore, Ankeny) buzzer-beating lay-in capped a late flurry after a night of offensive frustration to deliver Central College's elusive first American Rivers women's basketball win, 60-58 over Buena Vista University Wednesday. Down five with less than two minutes remaining, Central (4-11 overall, 1-5 conference) got a...
central.edu
Another comeback, another Central men's basketball win
PELLA—As a nine-point first-half lead ricocheted into a nine-point second-half deficit, the Central College men's basketball team was in need of a spark. And it came off the bench from junior guards Kaleb Brand and Nolan Brand (Mount Vernon) as the Dutch rebounded for a closing flurry and a 79-70 American Rivers win over Buena Vista University Wednesday.
