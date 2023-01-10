PELLA—As a nine-point first-half lead ricocheted into a nine-point second-half deficit, the Central College men's basketball team was in need of a spark. And it came off the bench from junior guards Kaleb Brand and Nolan Brand (Mount Vernon) as the Dutch rebounded for a closing flurry and a 79-70 American Rivers win over Buena Vista University Wednesday.

