ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Vehicles left submerged in Morro Bay floodwater as storm hits California

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNR5p_0k9pWcQ000

Vehicles were submerged in floodwaters in Morro Bay, California , as severe flooding in a powerful series of storms hit the state, footage posted on Monday, 9 January shows.

Heavy rain has been caused by an “atmospheric river”. This type of weather system carries an amount of water vapour roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

At least 12 fatalities have been attributed to the storms that have ravaged California since 26 December.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Plumas County News

Atmospheric river hits Chester

According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
CHESTER, CA
ksro.com

19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville

The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
UKIAH, CA
ABC10

Why can't we store all the rainwater from the storms? | Why Guy

CALIFORNIA, USA — Why Guy is getting many questions about why we can't store all the rainwater we're getting. California is still officially in a drought and we need water for drinking and agriculture and other basic needs. Even though it's been dumping rain like watery gold, we can't seem to store it all.
ROSEVILLE, CA
jambroadcasting.com

California storms updates: Woman found dead in submerged in car

(NEW YORK) — Dangerously stormy weather continues to wallop California, drenching the drought-stricken state with a sudden and near constant onslaught of rain and snow, leaving a trail of destruction. The National Weather Service has warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” in the West Coast over the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

Four more atmospheric river storms forecast through mid-January

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Water Resources reported that several more atmospheric river storms are in store for the state as some areas hit flood stage and reservoirs get a massive influx of runoff and rain. With California facing still more storms through the middle of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc45.com

Heavy rainfall causes flooding, evacuations in California

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMPH) — The National Weather Service is warning of torrential rain, widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides with possible debris flow, heavy mountain snow and gusty high winds all throughout California. Residents in Madera County said this is one of the wettest seasons they...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy