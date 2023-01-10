ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nile Rodgers, Kieran Hebden, Philip Selway detail touring experience for new book surrounding mental health

By Monica Rivera
 2 days ago

London-based psychotherapist and former talent-agent, Tamsin Embleton is taking a deep dive into the relationship between touring and artists’ mental health in her new book, Touring and Mental Health , set to release on March 23.

The 600-plus-page book will feature insight from various health and wellness experts including therapists, artists, performance coaches, psychologists, and more.

Additionally, the book will include content from interviews with touring artists Nile Rodgers , Four Tet ’s Kieran Hebden , and Radiohead ’s Philip Selway .

Following her own career in the music business, Embleton found the industry’s impact on mental health fascinating and proceeded to co-found The Music Industry Therapist Collective. According to its website the group “provides a safe, confidential, trustworthy and culturally-sensitive space for touring artists to share, understand and process their experiences leading to increased self-awareness, resilience, self-compassion and self-agency.”

Through her work with The Music Industry Therapist Collective and  her new book, Embleton hopes to make an impact by changing perceptions around mental health and the music industry.

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 988. Find a full list of additional resources here .

