Katy Perry talks path to wholeness, defining her purpose and finding joy

On a new episode of The goop Podcast , Katy Perry joined Gwyneth Paltrow at goop HQ to spend some time catching up while sipping some De Soi (Perry’s line of sparking non-alcoholic aperitifs). They talked about spirituality, Perry’s path to wholeness, and how she came to define her purpose and center it around joy.

LISTEN NOW: The goop Podcast — Gwyneth Paltrow x Katy Perry: Our Turning Point

While discussing the type of artist Katy is, with Gwyneth referring to her as, “happy… inventive, and iconoclastic,” Perry backed up those claims by sharing her “synonyms for my purpose,” — “Joy and empowerment.” It's a realization she came to “looking back after all that time, and seeing those are the themes that are continuously running through, “And finding love and feeling enough,” Katy added.

Also during their conversation, Perry and Paltrow shared some of the lessons they’ve learned through therapy, what intimacy looks like in a true partnership, and GP gave Perry the piece of advice that she had yearned for at Perry’s age.

To hear all that and more, listen to the entire podcast episode above.

Listen to Katy Perry Radio and more on the free Audacy app

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram