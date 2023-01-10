ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson transfer commits to new home

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DGYB_0k9pWGC800

A former Clemson defender has found a new college home.

Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech.

Reuben entered the transfer portal last week.

As a redshirt junior for the Tigers in 2022, Reuben was credited with two tackles and a blocked field goal in 56 defensive snaps over eight games.

The Kansas City, Mo., native recorded 26 tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in 318 defensive snaps over 30 career games (one start) at Clemson from 2019-22.

A former three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Reuben was ranked as the sixth-best overall player in the state of Missouri by 247Sports coming out of Park Hill South High School and ranked as 28th-best defensive end in the nation by that site.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0k9pWGC800

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjVgD_0k9pWGC800

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports.  Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Georgia finishes unanimous No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2 in postseason CBS Sports 131

The upper echelon of the final college football rankings of the season is often the easiest to decide, and that rings true again this season. After a historic 58-point blowout win the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Georgia Bulldogs are an easy, unanimous pick for No. 1 in the final CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now

Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Congratulated The Wrong College Team

Georgia ran roughshod over TCU in Monday's 62-7 blowout to win its second consecutive national championship. The college football world has spent Tuesday acknowledging Kirby Smart's Bulldogs as the new kings of college football. Stephen A. Smith, however, opened First Take by congratulating their ...
ATHENS, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Syd Horne, Georgia Bulldogs WR Ladd McConkey’s Girlfriend

Ladd McConkey bounced back from injuries and scored a touchdown for the Georgia Bulldogs against TCU. And it’s not only Dawg Nation celebrating the team’s win. Ladd McConkey’s girlfriend, Syd Horne, is also proud of the wide receiver. Moreover, Horne’s not a stranger to Bulldogs fans. She’s a regular appearance at McConkey’s games and on his Instagram. They’re best friends as well as high school sweethearts. And to their Instagram followers, they are the ultimate #CoupleGoals. So we delve more into their relationship in this Syd Horne wiki.
ATHENS, GA
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy