Girl Scout cookie season is almost here. For lovers of these delicious cookies, it is not only a chance to taste some great cookies but also help a great cause. "Every box of Girl Scout Cookies you purchase will help us innovate and reimagine Girl Scouts for the future. We're focused on empowering girls as they look to the future, creating more opportunities for girls to lead in their communities. We have a lot of work to do and need everyone's support," Jennifer Borkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts North East Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO